Netanyahu says Ronen Bar undermined trust, ministers back dismissal

Newly leaked quotes from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks during Thursday night’s cabinet meeting reveal the rationale behind the decision to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. At the end of the meeting, government ministers voted in favor of terminating Bar’s role.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, Netanyahu criticized Bar’s public support for a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 failures, citing it as one of the main reasons for his dismissal.

“It’s possible to listen to and consider proposals,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying. “But it’s unacceptable for the head of the Shin Bet to publicly promote one of the paths for inquiry committees. He should tell me this in a private conversation and not drag the organization into political matters.”

The prime minister also questioned Bar’s professional conduct.

“He is manipulating the word ‘trust,’” Netanyahu said. “He knows I’m not demanding ‘personal loyalty.’ I have to be able to look him in the eyes and rely on him both professionally and personally, without reservations, when approving sensitive operations.” Illustrative image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar superimposed on an image of Israelis protesting judicial reform. (credit: Canva, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, NIR ELIAS/REUTERS, RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Netanyahu continued: “Government ministers – can anyone imagine that we will continue working without trust because of a court order? That cannot happen, and it will not happen.”

Bar’s letter to ministers

Despite being invited to the cabinet meeting, Bar did not attend. Instead, he sent a sharply worded four-page letter addressed to the ministers. In the letter, Bar accused Netanyahu of having personal motives for the dismissal, suggesting it was linked to efforts to avoid investigations rather than any professional failings.

“Personal interests, aimed at preventing the pursuit of truth – both regarding the events and concerning the failure cases currently being investigated by the Shin Bet,” Bar wrote.

Bar also addressed the working relationship between the security agency and the political echelon.

"In practice, and contrary to claims, since I assumed my role – and even more so since the start of the war on various fronts – there has been intensive and effective cooperation between the agency and the prime minister," he wrote. "This has led to significant success in thwarting terrorism and advancing the war's goals. The prime minister has acknowledged this on several occasions, including in public statements. The agency implements the policy set by the political echelon and will continue to do so."

Ministers react

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said during the meeting that Bar’s conduct left the government with no alternative.

“Ronen Bar left us no choice. It’s not just the letter – it’s his entire conduct,” Levin said. “This shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the system of governance and complete disregard. When you’re summoned to a cabinet meeting, you show up.”

Levin added that the main issue was the prime minister’s lack of trust in Bar but cited additional concerns, such as how Bar handled incidents of military insubordination and what he described as “selective enforcement.”

“Nothing undermines national security and democratic order more than people who reject the will of the voters, call for insubordination, and disrupt the state,” Levin said. “He did nothing about it.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Bar’s conduct reflects a broader power struggle between elected officials and the civil service.

“There’s something bigger here – the tension between the sovereign, which is the people and the government, and the dictatorship of the bureaucracy,” Regev said. “The media, as part of the junta, has mobilized on behalf of those who want to topple the government.”

She also criticized Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara for inaction and accused former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak of “calling for civil war.”

Regarding the October 7 Hamas attack, Regev questioned how the Shin Bet failed to gather intelligence on the hostages and claimed Bar failed to raise red flags during security cabinet meetings.

“In this reality, it is our authority and our responsibility to end his tenure,” Regev said. “I call on the prime minister to bring a permanent Shin Bet chief to the government on Sunday.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also expressed disappointment in Bar, particularly over his decision to skip the cabinet meeting.

“Ronen Bar said he accepts responsibility, but he must also act on it like Herzi Halevi did,” Katz said, referencing the IDF Chief of Staff. “This process is harming the organization. I was shocked to read Ronen Bar’s letter. If you choose not to attend a government meeting, then essentially, you don’t recognize the government’s authority.”

Bar is expected to conclude his term by April 10.