Witkoff: I understand why people think Netanyahu cares about fighting more than the hostages

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said he could understand why people assess that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cares more about continuing the fighting in Gaza than the hostages in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday night.

"The rap he [Netanyahu] gets is that he's more concerned about the fight than he is about the hostages. I understand how people could make that assessment, but I don't necessarily agree with it," he said.

He also noted that while Netanyahu believes what he's doing is right, he's going against public opinion.

"I think Bibi believes that he's doing the right thing. I think he goes up against public opinion 'cause the public opinion [in Israel] wants those hostages home."

He made the comments while discussing Israel's strategy against terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas in the ongoing war and the latest renewed round of fighting. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visits Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. March 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Witkoff also praised Netanyahu for his efficiency in decapitating Hezbollah and Hamas, mainly killing Nasrallah and severely reducing the threat of both groups.

"We would not be as effective in the region if he didn't do what he did [with Hezbollah and Hamas], not even close."

After Witkoff's remarks were picked up by Israeli media outlets, an unnamed government official responded to Kan News, saying, " Despite the manipulative headlines in the Israeli media, the American envoy made it clear that he believes the Prime Minister is 'fully committed' to bringing the hostages home."

"Witkoff also emphasized that the US President's policy is that Hamas must not be allowed to continue to exist—an approach that fully aligns with the war objectives of the Prime Minister and the Israeli government."

Renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip

The interview followed renewed combat in Gaza between the IDF and Hamas after all hostilities ceased for 10 days without the release of any Israeli hostages.

The renewed fighting hasn't been limited to just Hamas, as Yemen's Houthis have launched missiles at Israel twice over the past 48 hours, and Hezbollah launched at least three rockets over Metulla on Saturday morning.

The IDF has since responded to Hezbollah, striking launchers in southern Lebanon, but has held back on striking the Houthis at the request of the US, who assured Israel, "We'll take care of it."

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.