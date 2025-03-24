Gaza exodus accelerates as 1,000 residents depart in March

Since the beginning of March, a thousand Gazan civilians have left the enclave, N12 reported on Sunday.

An additional 600 people are expected to leave this week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his intention to establish the Voluntary Migration Administration several weeks ago, and while it has not begun operating on the ground yet, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has already seen an increase in Gazans voluntarily leaving the strip.

On average, 200 to 300 Gazans have requested to leave the enclave every week, according to N12, with over 35,000 total since the beginning of the war.

Who is allowed to leave Gaza?

Currently, Gazans who need medical treatment and their family members, residents with dual citizenship, and residents with destination visas are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip, the N12 report explained. Palestinians make their way to the northern Gaza Strip from the south. February 13, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

According to an agreement between Israel and Hamas, any patient who leaves can go with one family member. However, Israel has decided to allow any number of family members to leave with a patient, which is what allows for such large numbers to exit the enclave.

Under the directive of the defense minister, the military accompanies those choosing to leave for their safety.

According to N12, the day before any Gazan is set to leave the strip, they are transferred from their homes to an assembly point, where they undergo inspection by security at the Kerem Shalom crossing. From there, they continue to their destination via the Rafah crossing or Ramon Airport.

COGAT has told Gazans that once they leave, they may not be able to return because of the situation inside of the enclave. However, the Gazans have expressed eagerness to leave, as many feel they are getting their lives back and a chance at a different future for their children.