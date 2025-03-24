Protesters decry Netanyahu's leadership, call for return of hostages as rallies enter 7th day

Protesters gathered outside the Aza Street residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the sixth straight day of protests in Jerusalem and the seventh day of major protests following the announcement of the government's intent to fire Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar.

Those gathered held Israeli flags and yellow flags for the hostages; some wore red hats emblazoned with the words "end this f*cking war and held signs protesting the perceived assault by Netanayhu on Israeli democracy.

Additional protests are planned for Monday, including a Shift 101 protest for the hostages and a march organized by the Academic Protest.

Protests initially broke out last week across Israel after Netanyahu announced his intention to advance Bar's firing, a move seen by many as a direct threat to democracy, in part because of the agency’s role in investigating the Qatargate case and the prime minister’s possible involvement in it. Protesters demonstrate in Jerusalem in a call to return the hostages. March 24, 2025. (credit: Benny Meshy)

Calls to protest intensify

The rallies are also viewed as a continued response to the highly contentious judicial reform.

Calls to demonstrate only intensified as the country returned to fighting in Gaza on Tuesday. Protesters called for the prioritization of bringing the hostages home and accused the government of returning to war as part of a political move to maintain power rather than for the good of the people.