WATCH: Demonstrators gather in Jerusalem for eighth day of protests

Demonstrators gathered on Aza street in Jerusalem for the eighth straight day of protests in the capital following an announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he intends to fire the head of Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency), Ronen Bar.

Thousands of protesters have gathered over the course of the week, focused primarily on the hostages and the perceived return of the judicial reform. On Wednesday morning, demonstrators blocked Highway 1.

“This is a war we cannot lose, the war against political cynicism,” said professor Nissim Otmazgin, Dean of Humanities at Hebrew University on Wednesday. “We need Israel to return to a country we want to live in, a democratic country that we and our children can be proud of. We cannot lose.” Protesters march in Jerusalem. (credit: Changing Direction)

Tel Aviv University

Tension and unrest have escalated throughout the nation, including in Tel Aviv, where hundreds of protesters at the University of Tel Aviv prepare to march to Jerusalem, according to organizers.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s visit to Haifa resulted in the arrest of one demonstrator according to Maarach Otef Atzurim.

Additional demonstrations have been scheduled throughout the day in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem.