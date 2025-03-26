IDF orders broad northern Gaza evacuation following rocket fire

The IDF on Wednesday afternoon ordered a broad evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza, including portions of Zeitoun, Rimal, Tel-al-awa and other areas.

Adding these evacuations to earlier evacuations from Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, most of the northern Gaza areas which are important to Hamas, other than the downtown part of Gaza City itself, Shejaiya, and Shaati, have now been evacuated.

The IDF said that rockets fired earlier Wednesday from those areas had been responsible for an unidentified impact near Zimrat in the Gaza Corridor.

Rocket fire from Gaza earlier Wednesday was not successful in terms of killing anyone, but one of the two rockets fired did get through. Gazan terror groups have now shown the capability to continually fire two to three rockets at a time several times since last week. Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the attack. IDF troopers in the Tel Sultan area of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Since fighting in Gaza was renewed at the beginning of last week, the IDF has killed 150 terrorists, including 10 top Hamas officials, the Jerusalem Post learned Tuesday.

Additionally, the military has targeted 420 terror infrastructure sites, including buildings, tunnels, and vehicles.

In certain areas, the military has entered a full kilometer into Gaza, such as around the Nitzanim Corridor in central Gaza.

IDF evacuations

Also, the IDF has aggressively attacked and evacuated areas from which terrorists have fired rockets.

In addition to central Gaza and northern Gaza, the IDF has also evacuated Palestinian civilians and then attacked in parts of Khan Yunis, Shaboura, and Tel Sultan.

IDF sources were still not ready to give an accounting of the full Palestinian death toll following Hamas reports that over 700 Palestinians have been killed.

Also, earlier this week Hamas claimed that the total Palestinian death toll from the war crossed 50,000. Israel has said at least 20,000 were Hamas terrorists and has disputed aspects of the numbers, while acknowledging a large number of civilians have been unintentionally caught up in the war as part of Hamas's systematic human shields strategy.