Aliyah made easier: Israel opens fast-track absorption service at airport

A new Israeli government initiative aims to welcome new olim into Israel more efficiently than ever, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration announced on Wednesday.

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry, in cooperation with the Airports Authority, Keren Hayesod–United Israel Appeal, and the Jewish Agency, has launched a VIP absorption track at Ben-Gurion Airport. The program is designed to streamline the immigration process, providing new arrivals with essential documents and personalized guidance before they even leave the airport.

Until now, immigrants landing at Ben-Gurion were required to transfer to Terminal 1 to complete their absorption procedures.

The process often involved navigating complex logistics and long waits. With the opening of a dedicated absorption facility in Terminal 3, that burden has been lifted. New immigrants now complete all necessary steps—from document issuance to benefit registration—in one place. Officials say the shift significantly improves efficiency and enhances the dignity of the experience. New intake route in Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: SIVAN SHACHOR/GPO)

New track for Olim

The service offers direct processing at Terminal 3, eliminating the need to move between terminals. Professional teams are on hand to personally guide each immigrant through the process, ensuring they receive their immigrant certificate, initial identity card, health insurance, and access to the benefits package known as the “absorption basket.” Guidance on housing and other support services is also available on-site. According to the Ministry, the goal is to reduce bureaucracy, speed up the process, and provide new arrivals with a respectful and accessible welcome to Israel.

The first flight to use the new track landed on Monday, bringing 49 immigrants—37 from France and 12 from countries of the former Soviet Union. They were greeted in a festive ceremony held at the new facility and attended by senior officials from the Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and Keren Hayesod.

"The new service is part of a comprehensive effort to improve the absorption experience of immigrants, recognizing that Aliyah is a central component in the growth of the State of Israel," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. "The opening of the unique absorption track will significantly shorten the absorption process, make it more efficient and convenient, and allow immigrants to start their lives in Israel in the best possible way."

Sam Grundwerg, chairman of Keren Hayesod, who accompanied the immigrants on the flight from France, added: "It is a great privilege to see the vision of the return to Zion come true. Keren Hayesod is committed to ensuring every immigrant a soft landing and a successful absorption process, and we are proud to be partners in this important initiative."

Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog echoed the sentiment, saying: "Every immigrant who chooses to come here strengthens Israel and the entire Jewish people. We are working with full force to ensure every immigrant a soft landing and to promote their integration into Israeli society."

The VIP absorption track is part of a broader effort by the Ministry and its partners to encourage Aliyah and make the process smoother and more appealing. In 2024, approximately 32,000 immigrants arrived in Israel. With thousands already arriving in 2025, this initiative represents a tangible step forward in supporting and empowering new immigrants as they begin their lives in the Jewish state. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

More than 4,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since the beginning of 2025.