IDF uncovers Hamas terror building in school during Rafah op.

The IDF located a Hamas terror site and weaponry in what was once a school during its recent operations in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Thursday.

The military added that during the operation, dozens of terrorists were neutralized, and suspects were arrested and brought to Israel for further investigation.

The IDF's 14th batallion has been conducting operations in the area of Rafah for the past few days. The military noted that it completed an encirclment of the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah over the course of four hours.

During the operation, the troops located several tank shells within the Hamas infrastructure, which was once a school called Al-Fadallah. A missile launcher that had 25 barrels in it was also found in the area. IDF operating in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, March 27, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

In further recent activity in the area, the IDF on Monday night admitted to firing mistakenly on an International Red Cross (ICRC) facility in Rafah.

What were the details of the previous Rafah incident?

The ICRC first reported the incident around 5:00 p.m. It was noted that its building is well-identified both physically on the ground and by pre-planning with IDF commanders.

According to the IDF statement, sent out around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the troops on the ground thought they saw suspicious figures in the vicinity of the building and felt they were endangered.

The IDF did not specify how or why they felt endangered and, in fact, acknowledged that the soldiers had made a mistaken identification, such that it is likely that the "suspicious" persons from the ICRC were unarmed.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.