Burn out and broken trust: Reservists and families react to Israel's return to fighting in Gaza

IDF reservists and their families reacted to Israel's return to fighting in Gaza last week, expressing concerns both about the difficulties extended reserve duty has caused for them and their families and about the political and military situation in which Israel is returning.

Some highlighted the exhaustion felt by many reservists and their families after hundreds of days of reserves, and others highlighted the impacts on children missing their parents for months.

These difficulties have had a tangible impact on reservists' ability to continue to serve. As of November, 85% of reservists were still showing up when called to duty, according to the IDF, but in some units, this number is much lower, according to other sources. Many specific units are apparently at much lower numbers, some even close to 50%.

Some also stressed the impact on reservists of political divides and contentious moves by Israel's government and ensuring protests, while others highlighted that they feel there is a departure from the original war goals, and some expressed concern about the impact of returning to fighting on the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

Just last week, a reservist and an intelligence officer were removed from service after expressing concerns regarding the impact of their service and saying that the right thing to do is to refuse to serve, and public discourse surrounding refusal has sprung up again in the past few weeks. Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aviram, a 42-year-old tank commander who has served 260 days in reserves since October 7, said that returning to war after a year and a half says something about the war efforts up till that point - "namely that they have not been so successful." Aviram is involved in the reservist community within Nifgashim, an apolitical organization working to create a community in Israel and support reservists.

"We left our lives, our families, our jobs, and came to give to the country, hundreds fell, and thousands were injured, bereaved families who lost the dearest thing to them, all this sacrifice, and our leaders have not managed (or more accurately - simply failed) to harness the energy and sacrifice for strategic success," he explained.

Things must be different this time - the hostages must be brought back as quickly as possible, and Hamas must be decidedly defeated, he said.

Difficulties in returning to service

He also highlighted personal difficulties in returning to service, explaining that he is recently divorced, and his children are looking for stability in a situation that is upending their lives.

"It was very difficult to enter the third round [of reserves] with the start of operations in Lebanon, and now it is even more problematic," he said, adding that the patience of those in his support system has also grown shorter. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He also expressed incredulity at the government's actions, saying that not only did the country's political and security leadership fail at bringing the hostages home and bringing about victory, but it also "dares to continue doing politics on the most divisive and volatile issues in Israeli society. There’s no doubt that it takes the wind out of our sails."

Aviram said that he hears a lot of frustration from other reservists regarding the political situation and the lack of definitive victory in the war.

What he hears the most, however, is real difficulty in coming back to reserves in light of personal financial, work-related, and family situations following the last year and a half of war.

"Despite all the difficulties, it’s important to me that the people of Israel know: We are strong, determined, and united in the field – and we will do everything for our people and our beloved country as much as we can and as long as we are needed."

'Return to fighting is justified'

Tomer, a reservist involved in the Magen Hador reservist organization, which has promoted unity and reservists' rights, stressed that he thinks the return to fighting is justified.

"We see again and again how Hamas refuses to truly end the fighting - because the only way to end the fighting is with the return of all the hostages. We, the reservists, will always stand ready and implement the decisions of the political leadership, there is no question about it," he said.

Along with this, he highlighted that there is also an expectation that the state will fight for the reservists. "There is enormous burnout among reservists," he said, adding that there is also a big decrease in the number of those reporting for reserve duty.

This decrease stems from personal and family burnout, rather than refusal to serve, he said. "It’s important to talk about this - not to weaken, but to find solutions. The reservist population has not really been taken care of since the beginning of the war. What is needed here is a comprehensive reform of the status of those serving, which will redefine what it means to be a reservist in the State of Israel, and what it means to be the family of a reservist."

He also touched on the impact of internal turmoil on reservists, saying that the current political situation is "not helping" reservists serve. "Spending Shabbat on base in the Netzarim Corridor or the West Bank or on the Lebanon border, and to see such division and strife on TV? That doesn’t help us; it weakens us."

"All sides need to get their act together," he said, adding that they all must get down from their high horses.

"This is not the time for unilateral moves; it’s not the time for a civil war or a rebellion. Our expectation is first and foremost from the leaders, but also from the media, from senior figures in the economy and high-tech - from everyone."

He also called it absurd that the government has not yet passed a "real draft law" that would address the draft for the ultra-Orthodox.

"A real draft law should have passed on October 8, 2023. It’s absurd that a year and a half into the war, the Israeli government still hasn’t managed to do it. It’s even shameful. This goes beyond coalition considerations; it’s above everything. It’s not an issue of equality - it’s an issue of security. We are worn out; we need more people here with us."

He highlighted that Magen Hador is fighting for a reform in the conditions of those who serve and for what he called a "real draft law."

Issue of the draft law

The IDF Reservists' Wives Forum also reacted to the return to fighting, focusing on arguments and political maneuvering surrounding the issue of the draft law.

This "isn't just an issue of manpower, but a direct threat to national resilience," one of he forum's founders, Rotem Avidar Tzalik said. "The ongoing debate surrounding the draft issue not only fails to advance the expansion of the pool of those serving, but de facto fuels social tensions and deepens the division in Israeli society."

"Every day of loud discussions and polarization in the streets and in the Knesset halls directly harms the motivation of all the combat soldiers to stand in defense of the country, in the question of whether the country stands by them – and in their resilience when facing security challenges on seven fronts and the severe consequences at home."

The forum called for a swift and pragmatic solution that would bring real relief to reservists and their families.

"Unity around supporting those who serve is not a luxury – it is a security necessity. All parties must put political considerations aside and focus now only on a practical solution that will allow for a broad and fair distribution of national responsibility. Focusing on internal division is a gift to our enemies and a betrayal of the values of mutual responsibility on which the State of Israel is built," the organization added.

The forum also said it would participate in an April march to the Knesset to call for equal service for all.

Ima Era, an organization of mothers of reservists pushing to end the war with a wide diplomatic agreement, also commented on the return to fighting, saying it raises serious concerns and fears for them.

The mothers organization stressed the lack of trust in the government and its motivations in returning to fighting.

"Is the return to war inevitable, or is this a desperate attempt by the Israeli government to maintain its coalition, against the extremists within it who demand sacrificing the hostages in exchange for taking control of Gaza?" the organization asked.

"Are our children about to be sent into the Gaza mud, without any real attempt to bring about long-term political solutions that will lead to the replacement of Hamas rule in Gaza?"

"Isn’t this a cynical and cruel spin, at the expense of the hostages and IDF soldiers, attempting to divert attention and focus from the government's corruption, from a destructive state budget, and from the destruction of Israeli democracy?" the organization added.

It also questioned the government's "moral right" to send reservists back to fighting while incentivizing ultra-Orthodox draft dodging.

"We cannot stand by and be silent when our children are used as a political bargaining chip and a resource for the survival of a government that has lost our trust."

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.