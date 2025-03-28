Smotrich passed the budget, and all it cost was his party - poll

Backlash over the approval of the state budget, tensions surrounding judicial reform, and heated debates over reservist enlistment and burden-sharing have led to a sharp decline in support for the coalition, according to a new Friday Maariv poll.

The Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, fell below the electoral threshold with just 2.6% support. Overall, the coalition dropped by four seats, securing 54 mandates, while the opposition bloc climbed to 61 seats — excluding the Arab parties.

Bennett's party gains ground

A hypothetical party headed by former prime minister Naftali Bennett continued to gain traction, securing 27 seats — up two from the previous poll. The broader opposition bloc, with Bennett at the helm, now stands at 67 mandates. The coalition bloc dropped further to just 44.

The poll also found widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance. Some 66% of respondents said they were dissatisfied, including 48% who were “not satisfied at all.” Only 31% expressed satisfaction, while 3% were undecided.

Among voters aligned with the Netanyahu-led bloc, 86% said they were satisfied with his performance. In contrast, 94% of opposition voters reported dissatisfaction. Infographic: Potential results of the next Israeli Knesset elections if Naftali Bennet were to run. (credit: Canva, Dall-E)

Who should choose the next Shin Bet chief?

When asked who should head the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), 48% of respondents said the next leader should be chosen from within the agency. Some 23% favored an external appointment, while 29% were undecided.

Among opposition voters, 68% preferred an internal appointment. Coalition supporters were more divided, with 35% backing an internal candidate and 36% favoring someone from outside the agency.

Interests over welfare

A separate poll conducted for the Center for Fairness in Israel found that 70% of respondents believe the government is prioritizing political interests over the country’s welfare.

Ehud Peleg, the center’s director, said the poll — carried out by the Geocartography Institute — was designed to assess public perception of government fairness on key national issues.

According to the findings, 58% of Israelis believe the government is not acting fairly in efforts to secure the release of hostages. Additionally, 64% say it is not treating hostage families fairly. Furthermore, 69% believe the government is being unfair to IDF reservists, particularly with respect to the ultra-Orthodox draft and equal burden-sharing. Meanwhile, 59% think that evacuated families are not receiving fair treatment. Sixty-four percent say the compensation policy for business owners harmed during the war is unfair. Finally, 73% of respondents believe the allocation of the state budget is handled unfairly. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Likud voters show growing dissatisfaction

Even among Likud voters, dissatisfaction is rising. The data showed that 54% believe the government is not treating reservists fairly. Additionally, 44% said it is unfair to the families of hostages, while 46% think coalition members are not acting fairly toward those families. A further 58% believe the budget is being distributed unfairly. Significantly, 48% of Likud voters feel the government is putting political considerations above national interest. More than half of Likud voters — 56% — said they would consider changing their vote in the next election.

Methodology and public response

The online survey was conducted on March 18–19, with a nationally representative sample of 1,004 Jewish and Arab respondents. The margin of error is ±3.1%.

Peleg said the findings represent “a public indictment against the government and its leader.”

“This is what a vote of no confidence by the people looks like,” he said. “If 70% of the public thinks the government prioritizes political interests over the good of the country and its citizens — and nearly half of Likud voters feel the same — this is a clear vote of no confidence in the government.”

The Maariv survey was conducted by Lazar Research, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in cooperation with Panel4All.