Bar-Ilan University to recruit research students in scientific fields using NIS 1b. gift

Bar-Ilan University announced on Thursday, March 27, that it will launch an initiative to recruit research students in engineering, life sciences, and exact sciences, supported by a NIS 1 billion donation.

On April 2, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., the university will host an Open Day event at the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, giving students the opportunity to connect with leading scientists.

Students will have the opportunity to connect directly with 120 leading scientists from the university’s research labs.

"In times of national challenges, we must harness the power of young, brilliant minds to drive forward scientific discovery and technological breakthroughs," said Prof. Yaron Shav-Tal, research vice president at Bar-Ilan University. "This initiative will empower the next generation of researchers to innovate, excel, and lead the future of science." Photo of Bar-Ilan University campus, March, 2025. (credit: COURTESY BAR ILAN)

"We are addressing a critical gap between undergraduate studies and a dedicated research track in graduate school," said Prof. Shav-Tal. "By fostering young talent and giving them the tools and support to thrive in world-class research environments, we are securing Israel's scientific and technological future."

What new research students can expect

Students will have access to research laboratories and technology to support their work.

They will have funding opportunities, including grants for graduate students to support their studies and research.

Career counseling, internships, and collaborations with high-tech, biotech, cyber, and pharmaceutical companies will assist students in the job market.

Students will participate in international academic conferences and collaborative projects with researchers and institutions worldwide.

Campus life will include research seminars, programs, and activities to support professional and personal growth.