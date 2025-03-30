Police prolong arrest of Jerusalem protester suspected of indecent act

Police prolonged the arrest of the suspect who was recorded at a Jerusalem protest seemingly committing an indecent act towards a border police officer, Israel Police said on Saturday.

Police arrested Eyal Yaffe on Friday on suspicion he had committed an indecent act, taking part in unlawful assembly and assault, and obstruction of a police officer in duty.

During searches carried out at Yaffe's home, police found illegally held weapons which the suspect claimed dated to the Yom Kippur War.

The alleged act at the demonstration last week happened as a female police officer attempted to remove protesters who were blocking the road by sitting on the floor.

Yaffe's arrest was prolonged by five days. View of the illegally held weapons found in the suspect's home. March 28, 2025. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Statement by police

According to a statement issued by the police, "the protester pressed his body against that of the police officer in a blatantly sexual manner."

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court said the footage was unclear in identifying any contact between the two parties and has requested testimony from the officer.

Police said the investigation into the suspect was ongoing.

Efrat Forsher contributed to this report.