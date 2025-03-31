Haredi man sprays swastikas on MDA ambulances in Mea Shearim neighborhood

A haredi man who sprayed swastikas on Magen David Adom ambulances in a haredi neighborhood of Jerusalem on March 9 was arrested and taken for questioning on Sunday night, Israel Police announced Monday.

MDA emergency teams had finished attending to a call in Jerusalem in Mea Shearim earlier in the month when they returned to find swastikas on the emergency vehicles.

Following an investigation by the Jerusalem District Police, a suspect was arrested during a Rosh Hodesh parade held by "haredi extremists" and was taken for questioning.

Israel Police said that a variety of investigative and intelligence operations had been used to uncover the identity of the person behind the act. Haredi man sprayed swastikas on MDA ambulances in Jerusalem (credit: Police Spokesperson )

Violation of public peace

The suspect was arrested while participating in a parade and carrying a sign that said, "We have no part or inheritance in the Zionist state."

The arrested suspect, a resident of Bnei Brak in his 20s, was transferred for questioning regarding offenses including violation of public peace, intentional damage to property, offenses motivated by racism or hostility toward the public, and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.