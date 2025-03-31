Prime minister in turmoil? Politicians react to 'Qatargate' affair

Politicians reacted on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being questioned by Israel Police as part of the Qatargate scandal.

National Unity party head Benny Gantz noted, "It is no coincidence that as the investigation into the 'Qatargate' affair progresses, Netanyahu's determination in the battle against the systems responsible for the investigation intensifies.

"The deeper the investigation, the deeper the subversion. Netanyahu should have waited for the Supreme Court's discussion, but instead, he acted irresponsibly and perhaps even unfairly in relation to all the candidates and is dangerously approaching a constitutional crisis. This is a serious and unforgivable matter. The order of events must be clear: first, the Supreme Court, then a decision on the appointment."

'Prime minister in turmoil'

"What we are seeing today is a prime minister in turmoil, in panic, who is trying to sabotage and disrupt the investigation," chairman of The Democrats, Yair Golan, said.

He noted the prime minister "should be investigated for the fact that the same money that funded Hamas and the October massacre reached the top of his office, and perhaps even to him.