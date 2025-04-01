New law ensures continued support for families of returned hostages in Israel

The Knesset recently approved a new law to provide significant financial support to the families of hostages who returned alive after being held in captivity. The law, which was passed in second and third readings, addresses the ongoing needs of impacted families, focusing on rehabilitation and recovery.

The joint initiative between the Defense Ministry, the National Insurance Institute, the Hostages and Missing Persons Bureau in the Prime Minister's Office, and other government ministries, ensures that families of returned hostages will receive continued assistance in several key areas: mental health care, medical treatment, and financial support for initial reorganization.

The approved proposal outlines that family members of returned hostages will continue to receive certain rights that were provided to them while their loved ones were in captivity. This includes continued access to rehabilitation programs, mental health services, medical care, and psychosocial support.

The legislation acknowledges that the family of a returned hostage plays an essential role in the rehabilitation process, not only of the individual who was held captive but also as part of the broader support network that helps them recover.

"The family of a returned hostage is an integral and central part of the support system," said a spokesperson from the Defense Ministry. "This law ensures that their needs are met as well, enabling them to support their loved ones while also receiving the assistance they need."

In addition to health and mental health care, the law also offers financial support to families for their initial reorganization upon their loved one's return. Family members will be entitled to a grant ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 NIS, depending on the family member’s relationship to the returned hostage. Specifically, spouses and parents are eligible for up to 30,000 NIS, while siblings or children over the age of 18 can receive between 7,000 and 21,000 NIS.

This financial assistance is designed to help families adjust to the complex and challenging circumstances that often arise when a loved one returns after an extended period of captivity. It will help them address immediate needs, such as accommodation, medical care, and psychological support, while navigating the often difficult reintegration process.

The law also provides a provision for families to apply to an exceptional cases committee in situations where the standard benefits do not meet their specific needs. This will allow families facing extraordinary challenges to receive additional assistance tailored to their unique circumstances. This committee can help ensure that families facing extreme difficulties can still access the support they need to recover from the trauma of captivity.

Critical step for hostage families

The law’s passage has been hailed as a critical step in ensuring the well-being of families who have faced unimaginable trauma. It underscores the Israeli government's commitment to supporting those who have been affected by hostage situations, not only the hostages themselves but also their families, who often carry the emotional and psychological burden of captivity long after their loved ones are freed.

By providing comprehensive support, the law aims to help these families rebuild their lives after a period of intense hardship, offering them a path to healing as they continue to care for and support their loved ones. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu commented on the new law, saying, "This legislation connects us to a grand story—the story of those who have been through the unimaginable and emerged from it. These families deserve the continued support of the government, and this law is one step in that direction."