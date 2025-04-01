Avi Dichter: PM's staff should not be interacting with Qatar

Israel's Agriculture and Raw Food Security Minister, Avi Dichter (Likud), stated that "Qatargate" is "alarming and concerning" and that the "Prime Minister's staff should not be dealing with Qatar, or have interactions with Qatar," during an interview with KAN Reshet Bet on Tuesday.

Dichter added that those who are involved in Qatari-facilitated negotiations to return Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other terrorist groups are an exception to this advice.

While "Qatar is not defined as an enemy state, it is not friendly," Dichter added.

When discussing those involved in "Qatargate," Dichter commented that "it's hard to know what their intentions were; whether it was an intelligence operation or a commercial one."

Dichter also addressed recent statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizing the "Qatargate" investigations and accusations.

Dichter denounced the accusation that "Qatargate" is politically motivated by stating that "I am not familiar with any situation where the police do anything other than professional work, and I am also not familiar with a situation where Shin Bet does politicized work."

Dichter, also a former Shin Bet chief, was asked to comment on the appointment and quick reversal of former IDF Navy commander Eli Sharvit as Shin Bet Chief.

"I am not familiar with the details, and I can't answer on behalf of the Prime Minister what the reason was," Dichter began.

"There were reports about protests and comments he made against Washington, but I don't think the reason for the cancellation of his appointment was because he attended a protest in [Tel Aviv's] Kaplan [Street]," adding "I do not thing that someone who protests against the government is disqualified from serving in a government position."

What is "Qatargate"?

Walla reported on Sunday that meetings between Qatari lobbyists and senior Israeli officials had been arranged by Ariel Shafir, a former employee of Srulik Einhorn’s PR firm Perception, and close associate of Urich. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to Walla, lobbyists Jay Footlik and Gil Birger, who represent Qatar's interests in Israel, have been meeting with high-ranking Israeli officials through Shafir's arrangements. Several months ago, there was even an attempt to secure a meeting between the lobbyists and a senior government minister.

Footlik and Birger gained public attention earlier in March following a recording published by KAN news, in which Birger admitted to paying Feldstein on behalf of Footlik.

According to Walla, Shafir's name was recently removed from Perception's website, though it remains visible in internet archives. He reportedly has close ties to the Likud party. He serves as an advisor to the Bitchonistim (Security Experts), a group of former senior IDF officers who support positions aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Shafir is also involved with the civilian public relations team.

According to Walla, these revelations raise questions about Urich's previous claims. Just two weeks ago, Hadad stated that "Urich has no idea who Gil Birger is—he has never spoken with him or met him." Given Shafir's close relationship with Urich and their professional connection, this denial has come under scrutiny.

In February, Channel 13’s Raviv Drucker reported that Feldstein on behalf of the Qataris had facilitated a trip to Qatar for The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, and set up interviews for Klein on central news channels following the trip.

Klein wrote on X that the trip had been offered by Qatari authorities and that he had had no prior contact with Feldstein. Feldstein first contacted him in order to set up television interviews on Channels 12 and 13 following the trip, Klein said.

Netanyahu said in a video statement on Monday evening that after he was asked to give testimony, he cleared his schedule in order to “not to wait even a moment.” Police investigators had requested four hours for the investigation, but had “run out of questions” after an hour, he said.

“The investigators took a one-and-a-half-hour break and came back for ten minutes. I said to them – give me materials, show me something, and they had nothing to show, and I was astounded,” Netanyahu said.

He called the investigation “political” and called Urich and Feldstein “hostages” whose lives were being “ruined” over nothing. The investigation was a “political witch hunt” intended to prevent the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and topple a “prime minister from the Right,” Netanyahu said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report