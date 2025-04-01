Crowd of masked men set Duma houses alight, injure several Palestinians

Around 30 masked men, believed to be Jewish residents from the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council area, entered Duma village and set fire to houses and vehicles on Tuesday.

IDF, Israel Police, and Border Police personnel arrived at the scene, causing the masked men to flee.

The IDF later commented on the event, stating that "violent friction subsequently developed between Israeli and Palestinian civilians inside Duma," after confirming that the military received reports of dozens of Israeli citizens setting fire to property in the village.

A number of Palestinians were also injured during the incident.

Investigations are underway to discover the details of the reports of injured Palestinians, the military added. A Palestinian child stands in a damaged room, following an Israeli attack, near Duma in Nablus, in the West Bank, March 14, 2025; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Searches are ongoing

Searches are being conducted, but no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

The military also condemned the actions of the masked men, stating that they will "continue to act resolutely to maintain security and order in the region."