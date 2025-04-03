Food wasted during wartime costs Israelis $445m., report finds

An estimated $6.75 billion worth of food went to waste in 2023, resulting in a financial burden of $445 million on citizens throughout the war, according to a March report by Leket Israel.

The Food Waste and Rescue Report also stated that approximately 1.5 million Israelis live with insufficient access to food, an increase from 1.4 million in 2022. This number is predicted to rise drastically as the Israeli economy continues to suffer, partly due to healthcare costs arising from food insecurity.

“The war has exposed the fragility of Israel’s food system,” said Gidi Kroch, CEO of Leket, Israel’s largest food rescue organization. “The current crisis clearly highlights the urgent need for systemic change—we can no longer rely on external factors, such as imports, to reduce the growing hunger in Israel.”

The report noted that Israel has seen a decrease of nearly two-thirds in foreign agricultural workers since October 7, partly due to 32% of Israel’s agricultural land being located in conflict zones. In total, this has contributed to a loss of over 2.6 million tons of food in 2023.

The waste accounts for approximately 38% of the food produced in Israel that year, nearly half of which was considered edible.

Economic repercussions

In addition to $1.5 billion in healthcare costs, food insecurity in Israel is responsible for significant environmental damages, including loss of natural resources, unnecessary waste management costs, and air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions, ultimately amounting to about $1.15 billion annually.

This figure does not include the cost of direct food loss, which totaled nearly $300 million in the first nine months of the war alone.

“Food waste constitutes nearly one-fifth of Israel’s increased defense budget,” said Chen Herzog, Chief Economist of BDO and editor of the Food Waste and Rescue Report. He added, “every shekel invested in food rescue yields an economic return of NIS 10.3, making it a smart national investment and a vital component in efforts to rebuild the economy after the war.”

According to the report, an investment of $335 million could rescue food worth $1.2 billion, significantly reducing hunger and food injustice in Israel.

Plans for change

The 9th Annual Food Waste and Rescue Report, a collaboration between the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Health Ministry, proposed setting a national goal to reduce food waste in Israel, as well as establishing an inter-ministerial task force to develop a national food rescue plan.

“Leket Israel’s report underscores the urgent need for this initiative, and we are working to finalize an action plan with clear goals, measurable indicators, and practical policy tools,” said Rami Rozen, Director General of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The plan also focuses on assisting impoverished families by providing mechanisms for food rescue, as well as professional nutritional guidance.