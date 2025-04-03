Israel's El Al set to resume flights to Eilat from Ben-Gurion after 12 years

El Al will restart its flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to Ramon Airport near Eilat on next month, marking a return to the route after a 12-year hiatus, the Airport Authority announced Thursday.

The airline will operate twice weekly, following coordination with the Transportation Ministry, the Airports Authority, and the Civil Aviation Authority, and after receiving all necessary approvals for the route's relaunch.

In total, there will be 13 to 15 daily flights between Ben-Gurion and Eilat, alongside flights from Haifa Airport to Eilat operated by Air Haifa.

Strengthening transportation between central Israel and Eilat

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Brig. Gen. (Res.) Miri Regev stated, “This is significant news for the residents of Eilat and for strengthening the connection between the center and the periphery. El Al’s return to the Ben-Gurion–Ramon route will significantly increase the volume of domestic flights to Eilat and enhance competition in the sector, benefiting both Eilat residents and the general public." El Al plane (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Regev added, "We will continue to strengthen and boost tourism to Eilat and will also work to bring international airlines back to Ramon.”