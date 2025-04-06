THAAD arrives in Israel: US bolsters defense against ballistic missile threats - report

A US Air Force Galaxy cargo plane has landed at an Israel Air Force base, delivering THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) air defense batteries, according to a report by Saudi-owned state broadcaster Al-Arabiya.

This report marks the latest deployment of the system, likely coordinated with Israel’s security forces, amid rising tensions along the borders and the possibility of a large-scale conflict, including ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

What is THAAD?

THAAD is designed to intercept short and medium-range ballistic missiles during their final flight stages. Unlike Israel's Arrow system, which relies on a warhead to detonate near the incoming missile to destroy it, THAAD uses "Hit to Kill" technology.

This means interception occurs through direct impact, without the use of a warhead. The collision happens at extremely high speeds, generating immense kinetic energy that completely destroys the missile's warhead.

The system features a powerful radar, the AN/TPY-2, operating on X-band technology, capable of detecting missile launches at early stages.

Data from the radar is sent to a control center, where experts analyze the threat, its trajectory, and the optimal interception point in real time. If the threat is confirmed, THAAD interceptors are launched toward the target.

These missiles, powered by solid fuel, travel at speeds exceeding Mach 8 and are guided by advanced technology towards the incoming missile’s warhead. Upon impact, the collision is so intense that it destroys the missile entirely, sometimes at altitudes above the atmosphere.

Integration with Israel’s defense systems

THAAD is equipped with mobile launchers, each capable of carrying up to eight ready-to-launch missiles. It also includes an advanced control system, secure communication systems, and interfaces designed to coordinate with Israel’s other defense systems. These systems include the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, forming an upper layer of defense that blocks threats at altitudes and ranges where other systems cannot intervene.

While Iron Dome intercepts short-range missiles flying at relatively low altitudes, THAAD operates at much higher altitudes and ranges. THAAD intercepts missiles during their final flight stage, often above the atmosphere, providing an additional layer of defense that even Arrow may not cover.

Speed and reliability

THAAD's key advantage lies in its speed and the accuracy of its response. Unlike explosive interception methods, THAAD relies on direct impact, minimizing the risk of secondary damage.

The system is known for its high reliability, with a strong success rate in operational tests. Developed by Lockheed Martin, THAAD is already deployed at several major US military bases and has been supplied to countries such as South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

According to foreign reports, THAAD's deployment in Israel is intended not to replace existing defense systems but to add an extra layer of protection in cooperation with US forces. This means that a sophisticated US ballistic defense system is now stationed in Israel, capable of addressing long-range threats, such as missiles from Iran or other Middle Eastern nations.