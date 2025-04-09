Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten: Hamas are ‘Jew exterminators’

British singer John Lydon, more notoriously known as the punk rock iconic frontman for The Sex Pistols in the late 1970s, called Hamas “Jew exterminators” and defended his decision to perform in Israel in 2010, in an interview this week in the Irish Independent.

Lydon, who went from the Pistols to form Public Image Ltd., defended US President Donald Trump’s vision of resorts and high-rises in Gaza, saying that it could “end the troubles” for Gaza.

Hamas are basically just Jew exterminators, that’s their only real purpose, they don’t correct the environment for its citizens,” he said.

When asked if he would play Israel again if asked, like he did in 2010 with PIL, he said, “I played to real human beings, not a bunch of politicians. At that time, there were a lot of Arab nationals and they get the same rights as a Jew. The country is more mixed than you’re led to believe, it’s not just ‘Jews only’, far from it. There were lots of Muslims in the audience when I played there. That was special because no Muslim nation has invited me, not ever.” john lyndon311 (credit: Courtesy)

Woke expectations

The outspoken Lydon was not invited to join his fellow surviving Pistols in a reunion tour currently taking place with Frank Carter in his role. He told the Independent that he would never have considered joining the reunion.

“Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations,. They’ve killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish, childishness, and that’s unacceptable,” he said.