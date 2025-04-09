If we don't take a stand, who will?

For 35 years, the Movement for Quality Government has fought against corruption and government misconduct. However, despite unprecedented efforts to weaken the judicial system and undermine gatekeepers, it faces one of the most significant challenges in its history. “This is not a political struggle,” says the movement’s founder, attorney Eliad Shraga. “This is a battle for Israel’s future as a democratic state.”

In January 2023, when Justice Minister Yariv Levin first publicly announced plans to overhaul the judiciary, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel was the first to protest, organizing a demonstration at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. Since then, the movement has fought back in every way possible, but protests have not been enough. Last week, the Knesset passed a law changing the composition of the judicial appointments committee—one of the central laws of the judicial overhaul.

“The amendment passed in the Knesset is another nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy,” says Shraga. “This is a calculated attempt to take over the judiciary and turn it into a political tool. The government is exploiting wartime as a smokescreen to push a political agenda that will harm Israeli citizens for generations. Politicizing judicial appointments will erode public trust in the legal system and severely damage its independence. We will continue to fight using every legal tool available to protect the rule of law.”

This year, the movement marks 35 years of fighting for legal accountability. Founded as an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, it promotes transparency, safeguards the public interest and funds, ensures good governance, and upholds democratic values and integrity. The past few years have been particularly challenging for its mission.

“Israel is our shared mission, the realization of all our aspirations and dreams, and it is worth fighting for—even if the fight seems impossible,” says Shraga. “Democracy does not sustain itself in a vacuum. It requires people willing to stand up and fight for it every single day. If we don’t take a stand, be on the front line—who will?”

A Systematic Effort to Undermine Democracy

Recently, the government has been working to remove Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Additionally, Minister Levin has stated that he does not recognize Yitzhak Amit's appointment as Supreme Court President. Shraga views these moves as a broader strategy to weaken democratic checks and balances.

“I have no doubt this is a systematic and coordinated effort,” he says. “We see a clear pattern: step by step, they are dismantling the oversight and regulatory mechanisms that protect democracy. It began with delegitimization in the media of law enforcement and the judiciary, continued with legislative attempts to weaken them, and now we see direct efforts to remove gatekeepers—whether it’s the Shin Bet head, the attorney general, or others standing in their way.”

The movement has petitioned the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to end Ronen Bar’s tenure. The court temporarily froze the decision but allowed the prime minister to interview potential replacements. Additionally, the movement filed a petition demanding the removal of Netanyahu’s senior aides suspected of ties to Qatar. Shraga sees a connection between these issues.

“The moment the Shin Bet started investigating financial ties between the prime minister’s inner circle and Qatari entities—which fund Hamas—suddenly, they found a reason to remove its head,” Shraga says. “This is not a coincidence, and it has nothing to do with professional trust, as they claim. It’s a method designed to silence investigations and send a message: anyone who investigates the government will pay a personal price. This is the greatest threat to our democracy.”

Now, the government is moving to fire the attorney general. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Our petition against Bar’s dismissal was just one battle in a broader war. We anticipated that the next step would be an attempt to remove the attorney general, and unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening,” Shraga says. “We are witnessing a deliberate plan—not isolated incidents—aimed at weakening and subjugating all gatekeepers. What’s particularly troubling is that these same gatekeepers are, in one way or another, involved in investigations concerning the Prime Minister and his associates. The pattern is clear: those who investigate Netanyahu and his inner circle are removed. This is a fundamental attack on the rule of law—an overt attempt to obstruct justice by eliminating investigators. The Movement for Quality Government will not stand idly by. We will take every legal measure at our disposal to prevent this from happening.”

The Battle for Public Awareness

After the 2020 elections, the movement petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that a criminal defendant—especially one charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—should be deemed unfit to form or lead a government. A panel of 11 justices dismissed the petition. Looking back, Shraga is frustrated.

“There’s no satisfaction in saying ‘I told you so,’ especially when it comes to severe harm to Israeli democracy,” he says. “When we appeared before the Supreme Court, we warned that ‘Rome would burn while Netanyahu fiddled.’ We cautioned that a criminal defendant with ultimate executive power would have an inherent conflict of interest—he would work to reshape the judiciary handling his case, weaken law enforcement, and make decisions based not on the country’s interests but on his own. Everything that has happened since has confirmed our worst fears.

“The justices believed in the integrity of elected officials and in the system of checks and balances. They didn’t fully grasp how far someone fighting for his personal freedom and political survival would go. Nor did they foresee how much the system would erode under the leadership of someone whose primary goal is to escape justice. I am convinced that if they knew then what we know now, they would have ruled differently. But this teaches us an important lesson: threats to democracy often don’t seem real until they materialize. That’s why it’s crucial to have people who warn in advance, even when those warnings seem exaggerated. This is the role of civil society—to foresee and alert the public, even when it’s unpopular.”

Meanwhile, enforcement against corruption is weakening. How do you explain that?

“The war has shifted public focus to security and survival, pushing governmental corruption to the sidelines. At the same time, the government is using this situation to advance the judicial overhaul and weaken law enforcement. This is no coincidence—the war is being used as cover to take over the judiciary. The direct pressure on law enforcement officials has a chilling effect on the entire system. We are already seeing delays in handling sensitive cases, postponements, and a blind eye turned to problematic conduct. A justice system that operates under constant political threats cannot function properly. That’s why the fight for the independence of gatekeepers is critical—it’s a fight for the very ability to enforce the law equally, including against those in power.”

Should this struggle be confined to court battles? After all, the government has openly dismissed the judiciary’s authority.

“This fight must be comprehensive, fought on all fronts simultaneously. The legal battle is just one part—it won’t be enough on its own. The Movement for Quality Government files petitions, leads legal battles, and uses every judicial tool available—but we also understand that the real battlefield is public awareness, the media, and civil activism. We need the Israeli public, grassroots pressure, the free press, and everyone who believes in democratic values to stop this dangerous course of action.”

Change is Possible—And Necessary

Over the years, some have accused the movement of serving one political side. Shraga’s response is firm:

“Look at the facts. For 35 years, we have fought corruption in every government, across the political spectrum. Corruption is corruption—no matter who commits it or what party they belong to.”

Despite personal attacks, threats, and challenges, Shraga remains committed:

“When the struggle seems endless, I remember the movement’s countless victories. I still believe, with all my heart, that Israel can be a better, fairer country. We are at a historic crossroads. This is not just a legal or political battle—it is a moral and ethical one that will shape our future. I urge every Israeli citizen: do not be a bystander. Only a broad civic awakening can ensure that Israel remains a democracy we can all be proud of.”

This article was written in cooperation with Movement for Quality Government.