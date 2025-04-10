Israel to Turkey: Change in troop deployment in Syria is a red line

Israeli and Turkish representatives met in Azerbaijan on Wednesday as part of efforts to create a coordination mechanism in Syria. In the meeting, the Israeli delegation made it unequivocally clear that any change in the deployment of foreign forces in Syria, particularly the establishment of Turkish bases in the Palmyra area, is a red line and will be considered a serious breach, a political source told The Jerusalem Post.

Prevention of threats

Israel has previously conveyed that preventing such a threat is the responsibility of the government in Damascus led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.