Peace between Israel and Syria is possible, Damascus businessman tells 'Post'

Yahya Kirdi, a Syrian businessman and owner of several sports clubs, lays down his vision for the prospects of a new Syrian-Israeli peace.

Syrian-born businessman Yahya Kirdi envisions a future where Syria and Israel can coexist peacefully despite decades of hostility. In an extensive interview, he shared his background, thoughts on Syria’s political landscape, and aspirations for regional peace.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, to parents of Turkish descent from Kilis, Kirdi’s identity straddles some of the multiple cultures that are Syria’s hallmark. After being stripped of his Syrian citizenship by the Assad regime, he now holds Canadian citizenship and has built a successful business career.

“I own soccer clubs in Europe and Dubai, as well as companies specializing in sports marketing and petroleum trade,” Kirdi explained. His professional background includes being a former professional soccer player and working with UNICEF in 2009.

When asked about his willingness to speak with Israeli media, Kirdi expressed no reservations. “Israeli media are advanced, developed, and free, pursuing truth regardless of where it leads,” he stated. “This presents an opportunity to convey my voice and that of Syrians to the Israeli and Jewish people – that we desire to live peacefully alongside our Jewish neighbors.” Yahya Kirdi, a Syrian businessman and owner of several sports clubs (credit: Courtesy)

Kirdi rejected the notion that Arab populations are inherently hostile toward Israel, characterizing this as “a deception perpetuated by Arab rulers to prevent their people from seeing the truth.”

When prompted to describe the reasons for the fall of the Assad regime in his view, Kirdi spoke frankly about what he sees as the geopolitical realities behind recent developments.

“The collapse of [Bashar al-]Assad was essentially a convergence of American, Turkish, and Russian interests,” he commented. “To be realistic, the fall involved surrendering territories without fighting. Additionally, Israeli strikes against Hezbollah and the withdrawal of Iranian militias played a crucial role in bringing down Assad’s regime.”

Kirdi expressed concern about the rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa’s administration in parts of Syria. “A man unknown to Syrians before, yet on terrorist watch lists and wanted by international justice, who pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda leaders Ayman al-Zawahiri and Osama bin Laden,” Kirdi said with evident frustration, questioning the international community’s relative silence about Sharaa’s rise to power despite his connections to ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

"His current rule is totalitarian and sectarian, knowing only the language of bloodshed," Kirdi asserted about the new Syrian leader. "We should understand that changing Afghan-style clothing doesn't mean changing the ideology within al-Sharaa himself."

The Islamists backing Sharaa's admin.

The businessman criticized Sharaa’s administration for relying on non-Syrian, hardline Islamists, including “elements from Hamas and Islamic Jihad among his fighters, as well as militants from Chechnya, Uzbekistan, Uyghurs, Egyptians, Moroccans, Tunisians, Algerians, and Libyans.”

Kirdi questioned whether such a diverse array of foreign fighters could truly represent Syrian interests.

“This is an Islamic jihadist movement with no connection to Syrian identity,” he argued. “We rose against Assad senior and then Assad junior and sacrificed our lives. There are thousands of honorable military personnel who defected from Assad’s regime and paid a heavy price – they are now marginalized under a one-color totalitarian rule that gives no space for others to participate in political life.”

The businessman emphasized that Sharaa’s rule fails to respect Syria’s diverse fabric, which includes “Islam, Judaism, Christianity, Armenians, Druze, Circassians, Kurds, and Syrian Turkmen.”

He characterized the new Syrian leader’s inclusive gestures as “merely theatrical performances for global media,” while the reality remains “a totalitarian Islamic rule – an extremist Islamic emirate relying on non-Syrians for governance.”

Kirdi revealed he had filed complaints against the UN secretary-general and UN envoys to Syria Geir Pedersen and his predecessor Staffan de Mistura, accusing them of corruption and collusion with certain Syrian opposition members. He also mentioned he is promoting legal action against Bashar Assad and “4,000 members of Assad’s gang” through Canadian courts, with the case reportedly transferred to the International Court of Justice.

The Syrian-Canadian businessman also referred to the role of Qatar as a mediator in Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly after October 7. Kirdi expressed skepticism. “My point of view, which I shared with close friends in the US and Canada, was that Israel should be careful, very careful. Because first, Qatar relies on information from people who are not Qataris. It has Palestinian, Arab, European, and even American political advisers. Even media professionals who hold Israeli citizenship through media outlets it [Qatar] owns. This is clear to everyone. How can this be a mediator and a judge at the same time? With all due respect to the Qataris, you cannot succeed with this mediation, because it will not be fair. Qatar succeeded in moving the World Cup it hosted from June in the summer to winter, but it failed in the negotiations on the Hamas and Israelis case.”

Kirdi suggested Canada would be a more suitable mediator than Qatar, claiming the war might have ended sooner with different facilitation.

“I, personally, have a solution and plan to stop the war that would benefit all parties and end the conflict in Gaza – a very suitable solution for the Israelis and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, which friends in Israel appreciated,” he claimed, without providing further information.

When discussing the future political landscape of Syria, Kirdi advocated against federalization or division into multiple states.

“We are deeply concerned that the current policies pursued by authorities may lead to partition, which benefits no one, neither internally nor externally. Partition or federalism would make Syria available to extremists and radicals who threaten regional security,” he warned.

Instead, Kirdi envisioned “a single Syrian state led by an authority built on modern foundations, where businessmen contribute significantly to reconstruction and improving the economy.”

He stressed the need for “wise leaders who understand the people’s interests and how to protect them, who are aware of international conditions and work diligently with others to prepare Syria and the region for peace.”On the possibility of peace between Syria and Israel, Kirdi was optimistic.

“Yes, we believe peace is possible and see that the Syrian people are ready for a peace process with Israel,” he stated. “We don’t believe that the long-term incitement carried out by the regime has established eternal hatred. The people have become rational and aware, knowing their interest lies in peace, provided there is a reasonable leadership capable of securing Syrians’ rights diplomatically, and Israeli cooperation with the idea of peace that guarantees people’s peace, not regimes’ peace.”

Kirdi highlighted the potential role of business leaders in fostering peace.

“We believe that businessmen can play a major role in this, and historical experience has proven that the best to lead peace are sincere businessmen surrounded by a rational group of politicians and thinkers,” he said. “We hope to have a role in peace because this serves Syrians and all peoples of the region.”

Regarding his own political future in Syria, Kirdi distanced himself from the current administration, despite rumors of being offered a high-ranking position.

“We don’t see a political role for ourselves under an authority that seeks to entrench dictatorship, and we don’t accept holding a position in such an atmosphere. We want a civil, democratic state,” he affirmed. He would participate only when the system genuinely serves Syrian society and fulfills its aspirations, he indicated.

On the Kurdish question in Syria, Kirdi acknowledged strong fraternal relations between his community and Kurdish Syrians but expressed concern about certain Kurdish political factions.

“Everyone knows our relationship with the Kurdish component is fraternal, with unbreakable ties between us, having lived side by side in this region,” he said. “However, the problem is that there are Kurdish political parties that want to carve out a part of Syrian territory and attach it to separatist projects that threaten Syria’s national security and the security of our neighbor Turkey and other neighboring countries.”

On regional dynamics, Kirdi referred to Turkey’s significant influence in Syria.

“Turkey has a tremendous ability to influence Syria, exceeding any neighboring country,” he said, citing shared borders, social interconnections, and history. “I cannot imagine a solution and stability in Syria without reaching an understanding with Turkey. We must address their concerns and accept their soft contribution to reconstruction and stability, but also stand against any hegemonic tendencies.”

Perhaps most striking were Kirdi’s views on peace with Israel. “Peace has always been possible if it were from people to people,” he asserted. “There is no enmity between Syrians and Jews; the dispute between the Syrian state and Israel concerns the Golan Heights, which can be managed through dialogue.”

He characterized the current moment as a "historic opportunity" for peace between the two peoples, contingent upon Israel's willingness and international support for developing a moderate, democratic civil authority in Syria.

“You cannot talk about the triumph of democracy without a free economic system,” he stated, emphasizing that economic development would be decisive in gaining popular support and shaping politics.”

Kirdi spoke warmly about Syria’s cultural heritage and openness. “The Syrian people are simple and kind. They love others, love goodness, love work, and hate wars,” he said. “In all Syrian cities, from Latakia to Aleppo to Damascus to Deir el-Zor to Raqqa to Hasakah, we have neighborhoods and streets named after Jewish quarters. Jews were our neighbors.”

His message to readers emphasized the Syrian people’s exhaustion with both authoritarianism and war.“Trust the Syrians, for they are the children of ancient civilizations. They are not extremists and are open to all cultures of peoples who seek peace,” Kirdi concluded.