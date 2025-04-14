WATCH: Protests for continuation for hostage deal held in Jerusalem on Sunday night

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan and among the most vocal critics of the government, was at a demonstration in front of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's house Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park on Sunday night, speaking about the conditions her son has endured in captivity.

"I don't know what Matan's condition is," said Zangauker. "You and I, Minister Dermer, have clean water to quench our thirst. But my Matan drinks water from the toilet. It could be that these very moments are the last moments of Matan or of any other living hostage in Gaza.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched along Jerusalem's Emek Refaim Street toward Dermer's house, with Zangauker and other family members of hostages still seen in the crowd.

Dermer was appointed in February to lead the negotiations for the Israeli delegation in the second phase of the hostage release deal.

Protest organizers said that they've brought the demonstration to Dermer because "he won't meet the families, so the families came to him." Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, at the protest for the release of all the hostages at Liberty Bell Park in Jerusalem. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)

"Dermer, 59 or resign"

Signs held by protesters included statements such as: "Dermer, 59 or resign," alluding to the remaining 59 held hostage by terrorists in Gaza.

"You were appointed to lead the negotiating team for the return of all the abductees, but we know that this is not the truth," Zangauker added. "You entered the negotiations to thwart them. Your mission is to keep Matan away from me. Even the Americans are exasperated with you. Resign."

The family of hostage Edan Alexander was also present outside Dermer's home. Alexander's aunt, Iris Schwartz, spoke at the demonstration, saying, "Last night, while families in Israel sat around the Seder table, celebrating the holiday of freedom, but there was no celebration in our house, only a cry - a cry from my nephew Edan. We saw him underground, frightened, wounded, and desperate, but sharp and clear in his message.

"He called out to us, to our people, to our leaders, to the American government, he begged - release me, everyone. I, too, feel captive. I am captive by a government that, after a year and a half, is selling us slogans, stories, and lies."

The family had also approved the publication of Hamas’s propaganda video of Alexander on Sunday, which was released before Passover. The family of hostage Edan Alexander outside the home of Ron Dermer in Jerusalem on Sunder, April 13, 2025. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

This occurred at a demonstration that called on the government to continue the deal to release the hostages, shortly before the Hol Hamoed of the Passover holiday.

Sunday marks 555 days that the remaining 59 hostages have been held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Other family members present include Shay and Gil Dickmann, cousins of the murdered hostage Carmel Gat.