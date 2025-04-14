Suspended BGU professor hasn't taught for two weeks, watchdog group claims

Suspended Ben-Gurion University faculty member Dr. Sebastian Ben Daniel's classes have not taken place for two weeks, Israeli right-wing watchdog group Im Tirtzu said in a social media post earlier in April.

The group added that pressure was mounting to call for Ben Daniel's removal from his post.

In March, the institution announced it had suspended Ben Daniel indefinitely following a series of online statements criticizing IDF soldiers.

In recent years, Ben Daniel has used the alias “John Brown” to publish opinions critical of Israel.

The controversy erupted after Ben Daniel wrote online that IDF soldiers are “trained to kill.” His remarks sparked backlash, with some students at the university demanding his dismissal.

In a statement, the university confirmed that Ben Daniel would remain suspended until an inquiry into his conduct was completed. Ben-Gurion University campus in Beersheba, southern Israel. May 28, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Im Tirzu's statement

The Im Tirzu statement earlier this month claimed that the suspension of Ben Daniel's classes came in response "to dozens of complaints submitted to the university's disciplinary committee by students," with regard to Ben Daniel's comments not only on IDF soldiers but also alleged racist remarks on Mizrahim and religious people the group claimed to have revealed.

The group further claimed that due to its revelation, more than 1,300 students signed a letter calling for the dismissal of the faculty member.

“Sebastian belongs at Columbia or Harvard University. He’ll fit right in with racists and Israel-haters," Im Tirzu spokesperson, Major (res.) Shai Rosengarten, noted.

"He has no place in Israeli academia. We will not rest or stay silent; we will turn over every stone until he is permanently dismissed from the university.”