IAF conscripts asked about protest participation during security clearance questioning - report

Military conscripts intending to serve in classified roles in the Israel Air Force were asked questions that had no connection to their future positions as part of the IDF's vetting process, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday.

According to the report, the inductees were asked whether they had participated in protests, without specification whether these were demonstrations in calling for the return of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

One draftee was also asked whether her father, who is a lawyer, had contact with journalists, KAN said.

The conscripts noted that the question with regard to participation in the protest was a deterrence to participation in the demonstrations.

Others stated they had felt the need to lie about their participation for fear of being disqualified.

Military responds

"As part of the security clearance process for a classified role or position, candidates are asked questions regarding affiliation with organizations engaged in illegal activity, in order to rule out such connections," the IDF was cited as saying by KAN in response to the report.

"Candidates are not asked about political issues or political views, and such matters are not part of the security clearance process."