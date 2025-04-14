IDF seizes Hamas weapons stored in school in southern Gaza

IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) dismantled Hamas terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnels and weapons storage facilities, the military announced on Monday.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops dismantled a significant underground tunnel route, stretching 20 meters deep and several hundred meters long, in the 'Shabura' area of Rafah. This tunnel was used as a meeting point for Hamas operatives and connected several other tunnel routes in the region.

Additionally, during a separate operation, IDF troops discovered a Hamas weapons cache hidden within a structure that had once served as a school. The cache contained various weapons, including mortars, hand grenades, explosives, and other military supplies.

In northern Gaza, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist ambush several hundred meters away. With coordination from the IAF, the ambush was neutralized, and the terrorists were killed.

IDF troops also located additional weapons caches and several tunnel shafts used by terrorist groups in the Rafah and Morag Corridor areas.

Hamas weapons seized by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, April 14, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Strikes on Hamas throughout the entire Gaza Strip

In the past 24 hours, the IAF carried out airstrikes targeting approximately 35 sites throughout the Gaza Strip.

These strikes included a weapons manufacturing facility in southern Gaza, which was responsible for supplying weapons to terrorist organizations, as well as a launch site containing multiple rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory.