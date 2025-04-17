Hamas crippled by lack of funds, unable to pay its members - report

Hamas faces a severe financial setback as it lacks cash to pay its members, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab intelligence officials.

Israel's discontinuing of humanitarian aid, which Hamas pilfered for monetary gains, and the IDF strikes targeting Hamas officials responsible for distributing funds have contributed to this trend, according to the officials.

Hamas also exploited the humanitarian aid to increase the flow of money, such as taxing merchants, collecting taxes, and using foreign cash to buy humanitarian aid, which was then sold in Gaza for a profit, according to Western, Israeli, and Arab officials, detailing the terror group's financial web.

The January ceasefire-hostage deal brought an increase of humanitarian aid, and thus funds, which ceased when Israel discontinued the aid entering Gaza in March.

The report noted that prior to the Israel-Hamas War, Hamas received $15 million monthly transfers from Qatar as well as $500 million in funds it raised worldwide, and specifically in Turkey. Trucks containing humanitarian aid from Jordan and international communities transfers into the northern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

According to the report, many government workers in Gaza have had their pay cut off, while Hamas terrorists have seen their salaries reduced.

Israel's humanitarian aid policy

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the flow of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip could restart soon.

However, Katz noted such a move would be achieved via private companies, in order to circumvent Hamas.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.