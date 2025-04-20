Hezbollah's airport arms smuggler killed in targeted IDF strike

A short while ago, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on the terrorist Hussein Ali Nasser, who served as deputy head of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, the IDF confirmed on Sunday.

"During his role, Nasser operated to smuggle weapons and funds into the State of Lebanon in order to rebuild the Hezbollah terrorist organization's military capabilities," the military said.

The IDF also reported that the terrorist collaborated with Iranian operatives to facilitate the transfer of weapons and funds into Lebanon, including through the Beirut International Airport.

Nasser maintained contact with employees of the airport who secretly operate for Hezbollah and assist with smuggling operations.

In addition, he promoted and led weapons procurement deals with smugglers along the Syria-Lebanon border. A Lebanese Middle East airplane takes off from Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport, November 15, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

IAF's extensive strikes

Nasser oversaw the terrorist organizations' reinforcement and military build-up process.

The Israeli army confirmed that during the ongoing war, and as part of operation Northern Arrows, the Israel Air Force, guided by precise intelligence, conducted "extensive strikes and targeted eliminations aimed at disrupting the 4400 unit’s ongoing activities and the weapons smuggling routes used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon."

The commander of Unit 4400, Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, was also killed along with his deputy, Ali Hassan Gharib.