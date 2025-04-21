Post-Bennett heart attack: Warning signs and first aid treatment until MDA arrives

Following former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s heart attack on Sunday, what are the warning signs of a heart attack, and how should one be treated until the Magen David Adom (MDA) team arrives?

A heart attack, or in medical terms, a myocardial infarction, occurs when one of the coronary arteries that supply the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. The blockage prevents oxygen from reaching the area of the heart muscle served by that artery, and the longer the blockage lasts, the greater the irreversible damage to the heart tissue. This process can lead to cardiac pump failure and sudden death if not treated quickly.

Bennett likely felt the classic signs at that moment: chest pain or pressure, sometimes radiating to the left shoulder, neck, or back, extreme weakness, shortness of breath, and cold sweat—symptoms that can be mistaken for low blood pressure or exhaustion, but actually indicate a severe and life-threatening cardiac event. Thanks to the quick response of medical teams, he was rushed to the emergency room, diagnosed with an acute cardiac event, and immediately taken for catheterization.

The catheterization procedure allows doctors to locate the blockage in the coronary arteries and open it, usually with a balloon (angioplasty), followed by the insertion of a stent to keep the artery open. This is a life-saving treatment, especially when performed within the critical window—the first six hours after the symptoms appear.

About 10,000 Israelis suffer a heart attack each year, but around 3,000 more do not reach the hospital in time and die at home due to delays in recognizing the signs. Only about 60% of patients arrive within six hours, which is the time frame in which irreversible damage to the heart can still be prevented. The success of treatment largely depends on early detection and immediate medical attention. Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to testify at the commission of inquiry into Nahal Tzafit disaster in Tel Aviv, August 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The warning signs of a heart attack include, as mentioned, pressure or pain in the center of the chest – sometimes as a feeling of heaviness, burning, or tightness – which may radiate to the neck, lower jaw, shoulder, or left arm.

Additional symptoms include shortness of breath, cold sweat, nausea, vomiting, unusual fatigue, and sometimes even fainting or a feeling of severe anxiety. In women, the symptoms may be less typical, such as upper back pain or fatigue only.

If you suspect a heart attack, do not wait. MDA should be called immediately by calling 101. Until medical staff arrive, the patient should be seated or laid down in a comfortable position and asked to avoid any exertion. It is forbidden to stand up or walk, not even to the bathroom. Any movement may worsen the damage. If the patient has aspirin pills (and is not allergic), chew a 300 mg aspirin pill, which can delay clot formation.

In the event of unconsciousness, begin CPR immediately, including chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 per minute, and call for help. For those at high risk, such as individuals with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of heart attacks, it is recommended that household members become familiar with basic CPR procedures.

In hospital treatment

In the hospital, an initial diagnosis is made using an ECG, which examines the electrical activity of the heart, along with blood tests that measure levels of enzymes released when the heart muscle is damaged, mainly CPK and troponin. An increase in these values, combined with clinical symptoms and ECG findings, confirms the diagnosis.

Treatment depends on arrival time: If the patient arrives early, they undergo immediate catheterization in the catheterization lab. If catheterization is temporarily not possible, clot-dissolving medication may be administered. The quicker the treatment, the lower the risk of permanent heart damage

After hospitalization, the patient begins a cardiac rehabilitation process—this includes supervised physical activity, a low-fat diet, managing diabetes and blood pressure, anti-coagulation medication, and psychological support to reduce stress. In many cases, this is a long journey, but it is essential for full recovery.