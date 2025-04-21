Opposition MKs join protesters demanding hostage deal at Habima Square, violence on Begin Street

Protesters demonstrated at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Monday night, demanding a hostage release deal from the government.

Thousands are reportedly participating in the demonstration, according to Ynet.

The affidavit of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar also contributed to the turnout of protesters and led to a series of public criticisms against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Democrats Party Leader Yair Golan was among the speakers at Monday night's demonstration, where he criticized the sitting prime minister, claiming that he is a danger to Israeli society.

"The man who holds the reins of power is the greatest threat to our existence as a free and secure state. And as long as he is there, the hostages, IDF soldiers, and all citizens of Israel are in danger.

"The State of Israel is a democracy that is fighting resolutely for its existence, and Ronen Bar has proven this," Golan added. The party leader then said that Netanyahu "must be arrested and questioned about the serious things that are being exposed by the Shin Bet chief.

"Opposition leaders must unite and establish a strong front that will lead to elections. And the citizens of Israel have drawn strength and power. Let's all be like Ronen Bar - get up, take to the streets. Fight."

Golan then addressed the media in his speech. "The time has come to choose a side. Not a political side - a democratic, ethical, and journalistic side. It is impossible to continue to normalize the continued tenure of this dangerous man. It is impossible to broadcast his recorded statements - and call it 'news.' It is no longer possible to serve his 'spin' and call it journalism. It is no longer possible to roll our eyes and say 'we didn't know.' It's no longer possible to play the game of 'both sides' when the truth and the law are only on one side."

At around 10 p.m., police began arresting and removing protesters from the anti-government demonstration, N12 reported.

Messages from the protest leaders

Physicist Shikma Bressler, who was one of the protest leaders against the government's judicial reforms, was also present at Monday night's demonstration, saying, "The one who calls himself prime minister, the one who built Hamas as an asset, tried to force the Shin Bet chief to obey his personal orders - even if they were against the law. If he had obeyed, Israel would have become a dictatorship.

"This was an attempted coup against the rule of law. The prime minister violated his oath, and the legal system must put him on trial for sedition and an attempted coup."

Moshe Radman, another protest leader against the judicial reforms, was in attendance and said, "Netanyahu is the Israeli Putin. The only way to deal with him is a complete boycott. Members of the opposition, stop the empty speeches. Media, stop broadcasting his statements.

"This is a man who hugged his advisors while working with the enemy, and did not even bother to visit the residents of [Kibbutz] Nir Oz once."

Violence on Begin Street

Footage shared on X/Twitter and reported by Maariv showed a mounted police officer using his horse whip to hit a journalist on the scene.

זווית נוספת - פרש מצליף בצלם הארץ איתי רון, מיד לאחר מכן הוא תופס אותו ומאיים עליותל אביב 21/04/2025צילום: טל א.מ. pic.twitter.com/jjG7g0R6A8 — אלימות ישראל (@Alimut_Israel) April 21, 2025

The reporter, who works for Haaretz, was also grabbed and threatened by police officers, the footage appears to show.