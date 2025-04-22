Loose camel causes stir in central Israel, evades capture

Social media was abuzz with unusual footage of a loose camel wandering the streets of Rosh Ha'ayin on Tuesday, with municipal veterinarians unable to capture it.

The municipal veterinary service was called to the scene after several phone calls, but was unable to capture the animal, which apparently returned to Kafr Kassem.

Rosh Ha'ayin's municipality shared a humorous post on social media saying, "Rosh Ha'ayin meets Beersheba: This morning, a report was received at the municipal hotline about a camel strolling calmly through the Afek Industrial Park. The municipal veterinary service rushed to the scene and tried to persuade the camel to cooperate, but, being a camel, he had other plans."

pic.twitter.com/TxOXMLSYmD — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) April 22, 2025

They continued: "He turned around and went back home — to Kafr Kassem — because you don’t mess with Rosh HaAyin. And if you see him wandering again, just give him a smile — we’ve got this covered."

Shocking sighting

Maayan, who works nearby, told N12, "Suddenly, we saw a camel running outside our office. We were shocked; on the one hand, it was funny, but on the other hand, it was really dangerous." A camel in Rosh Ha'ayin (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Another witness, Rotem, told N12, "After the sharks in Hadera, it's no wonder the camel came to Rosh HaAyin."

She stressed that the camel seemed distressed and probably ran away from his owner: "This area is not suitable for this type of animal."

It remains unclear why the camel was in Kafr Kassem in the first place.