IDF General Staff visits Yad Vashem to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Members of the IDF General Staff, including Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, on Monday to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day and 80 years since the end of World War II, the military confirmed.

During the visit, the senior military generals met with Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, and received a lecture from Rabbi Tamir Granot, a leading thinker on Jewish perspectives on the Holocaust, who spoke about "the ability to rise from the depths of pain and loss, and to embrace life, growth, and recovery."

The generals also met with Holocaust survivor Lea Balint and presented her with a certificate.

The presentation took place in the presence of Limor Livnat, the Chair of the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims.

The visit concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem's Hall of Names, commemorating those lost during the Holocaust.' IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir (R) with Holocaust survivor Lea Balint (C) and Chair of the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims, Limor Livnat (L), in Yad Vashem, April 21, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eyal Zamir's address

During the ceremony, Zamir commented, "From crisis to hope, From a beacon to resurrection, From the abyss to growth," the military stated.