Israel Police, INPA find lemur, parrots, chameleons, stuffed gazelle illegally held near Netanya

Israel Police discovered a black lemur, parrots, Egyptian chameleons, and a stuffed Israeli gazelle during a raid at a residence in Netanya, according to a joint statement from the police and Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) on Tuesday.

The animals were being kept illegally in a private home, and were transferred to INPA custody, the statement clarified.

According to the statement, this was the first time that authorities had found the critically endangered species of lemur.

The police detectives raided the house after investigating the report of an explosive device that went off in a building in Even Yehuda, east of Netanya. The detectives arrested five suspects over the weekend in Netanya in connection with planting the explosive devices, and the raid occurred at the residence of one of these suspects, the statement clarified.

During the raid, the detectives also seized an airsoft gun and narcotics, including marijuana, the police added. A black lemur found during a raid by Israel Police in Netanya, April 22, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE AND NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Head of INPA's Wildlife in Captivity Unit, Uri Laniel, commented that "This is yet another severe case of animal abuse."

"This is the first time in Israel that we have found a lemur in a private home—an extremely complex and sensitive animal that is prohibited from being kept privately," Laniel added.

"The unfortunate lemur was kept in isolation, in unsuitable conditions, and was fed food that was inappropriate for it. It is an adult animal, and its health condition is poor," Laniel said. An Egyptian Chameleon found during a raid by Israel Police in Netanya, April 22, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE AND NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Commenting on other animals found, Laniel stated that "The chameleons found in the raid are species that have the potential to become invasive, posing a significant threat to the local ecosystem."

"We will continue to rescue every wild animal held illegally in captivity. This case strengthens our long-standing demand to amend the sentencing framework to create deterrence," he added.

INPA also urged any citizens who may have been exposed to wildlife without protection to get tested, due to the risk of zoonotic diseases such as tuberculosis and rabies, which could endanger human life. A stuffed Gazelle found during a raid by Israel Police in Netanya, April 22, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE AND NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Wave of wild animals seized

On Monday, authorities found three vervet monkeys across Israel, as part of a wave of wild animals seized over recent weeks.

On March 16, police found that monkeys and lion cubs were being illegally smuggled into Israel via drones from Egypt and Jordan.