'Gaza today is Auschwitz of the 21st century,' Hamas claims after Netanyahu speech

Hamas claimed in an official statement that "Gaza today is the 'Auschwitz' of the 21st century" in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Holocaust Thursday Holocaust Remembrance Day speech.

"Gaza today is the 'Auschwitz' of the 21st century, where the ashes are Palestinian and the perpetrator is Zionist," the Hamas statement said.

"Those who weep for the victims of Nazism are now the masters of genocide in our time," the statement added.

Hamas's response appeared to have taken issue with the words of Israel's prime minister during a speech at Yad Vashem on Wednesday.

During the speech, Netanuhau paralleled the Nazis to Hamas, and said that his calls for Israel's military victory were part of a historic path of rebirth following the murder of six million Jews. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, April 23, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu's statements at Yad Vashem

"They [Hamas] are exactly like the Nazis. Like Hitler. Like Haman. They wish to kill and destroy all of the Jews," said Netanyahu. "It's not going to happen. We are going to annihilate these Hamas monsters."

"We will fight vigorously against the fanatical regimes that threaten the entire world. Doing this is the main lesson from the Holocaust," he continued.

In response to Netanyahu's speech, Hamas said these were "racist and extremist remarks [which] constitute a reinforcement of the genocidal path pursued by his fascist government against our people."

'Modern genocide'

Hamas added that "Netanyahu, who speaks of "never again" regarding the Holocaust, is the very same person leading one of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern times — in which Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are being burned alive in tents for the displaced, under the rubble of homes, buried alive in refugee camps, and beneath the ruins of hospitals and schools."

"A genocide that requires no ovens—only the latest Western weaponry—and is carried out in full view of the world," the statement continued.

"Resisting this Zionist genocidal project is not only a legitimate right — it is a human duty," the terror group's statement concluded.