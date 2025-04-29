Activists denounce Ayala Ben-Gvir's comments that she feels like 'a reservist's wife'

Wives of IDF reservists, activists, and political figures denounced Ayala Ben-Gvir, the wife of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, for her comments last week when she wrote in her weekly synagogue newsletter column that she "feels a bit like a reservist's wife" during Itamar's visit to the US.

The backlash was intensified due to the fact that Itamar never served in the IDF as he was rejected from the draft due to his extremist views.

Activist group Brothers in Arms wrote on social media on Friday that "A woman whose husband is in reserve duty can not sleep at night from fear that his armored personnel carrier will hit an improvised explosive device, or that he will be hit by a sniper. What is Ayala Ben-Gvir afraid of? That Itamar's cholent will arrive at the wrong temperature?"

אישה שבעלה במילואים לא נרדמת מרוב דאגה שמא הנגמ"ש של בעלה יעלה על מטען או שכדור צלף יפגע בו. ממה חוששת אילה בן גביר? שהצ'ולנט של איתמר יגיע אליו בטמפרטורה הלא נכונה? pic.twitter.com/gcAzOcDkyM — אחים לנשק ️ (@ahimlaneshek1) April 25, 2025

On Friday, Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri also denounced Ayala, stating that "You’re not a reservist’s wife. You’re the wife of a draft dodger. You’re the wife of a minister serving in a government that pays refusers." National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Florida on April 21, 2025. (credit: National Security Ministry)

"You’re the wife of the minister under whom the biggest massacre in Israel’s history occurred. You’re the wife of the most failed minister in Israeli government history," Shiri added, referring to the October 7 Massacre.

את לא אשת מילואימניק.את אשת משתמט. את אשת שר שמכהן בממשלה שמשלמת לסרבנים. את אשת השר שתחתיו התרחש הטבח הגדול ביותר בתולדות המדינה. את אשת שר הכושל ביותר שידעו ממשלות ישראל.בעיקר את אשת השר שבאשמתו הישירה נשות ואנשי המילואים קורסים תחת הנטל.סרבנים, משתמטים. תתפטרו. pic.twitter.com/cKQ8ebINUG — Naor Shiri - נאור שירי (@naorshiri) April 25, 2025

"Mainly, you’re the wife of the minister whose direct failure has led reservists to collapse under the burden," he concluded.

Wives of current reservists denounce Ayala Ben-Gvir

Shani Nattiv Bar, a founder of the IDF Reservists' Wives Forum spoke to Ynet on Sunday, commenting that there "is a tiny difference" between Itamar Ben-Gvir's diplomatic visit to New York City and Washington, and her husband who has served over 270 days in the IDF reserves since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War.

Statements like Ayala's "hurt our morale; it's depressing. In order to remain resilient, we prefer to ignore it," Nattiv Bar added.

Ayala, in her column, also wrote that she salutes "each and every one" of the reservists' wives.

Commenting on Ayala's salute of reservist wives, Nattiv Bar said, "We hear that a lot. Thanks, but no thanks. It does not help us."

Chen Arbel, who co-founded the forum and whose husband, Itay Sofer, has also served over 200 days of IDF reservist duty, commented on how her day-to-day life has been affected by life as a reservist's wife.

"Imagine going to the grocery store and ending up in a different one because you are so unfocused. Imagine checking when you last saw his WhatsApp 'last seen,' when you last read a message, or when you last talked to him," she told Ynet.

Ayala responded to the controversy in a post on X/Twitter where she said, "I see that there are those who are not happy; let them deal with it."

1.רואה שיש פה כאלו שלא מרוצים מזה שהשוויתי עצמי לאשת מילואמניק לרגע. לא נורא,שיתמודדו. הזדמנות עבורי לומר תודה לבעלי האהוב,שעובד 20 שעות ביממה למען עם ישראל,ש5 פעמים ניסו חוליות טרור לרצוח אותו והוא לא נרתע לרגע.וכעת עושה בארה״ב למען עם ישראל.יש לנו בן בסיירת שאנחנו גאים בו. ו — אילה בן גביר (@ayalabengvir) April 26, 2025

"We have a son in an IDF reconnaissance unit that we are proud of, and most of all, we have the great privilege of serving the Jewish state and people," she added.

Gaza hostage mother also denounces Ayala Ben-Gvir's comments

Vicky Cohen, mother of Gaza hostage Nimrod, wrote on social media that "I haven’t seen my son for 568 days. I haven’t spoken to him on the phone. I don’t know when he last ate, when he drank, whether he’s being abused, or if he’s hot or cold. Can you ask your husband to stop sabotaging the deals for his return?”

"Let’s put things in perspective — we have hostages in captivity, and this woman talks about missing her husband? It’s infuriating. I felt the need to respond. When is my son coming home? I get no answers," she added.

In a Sunday interview with Ynet, Cohen added that she did not receive a response to the above message, which was linked as a direct response to Ayala Ben-Gvir's social media post.