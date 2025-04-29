WATCH: What’s at stake for Israel at the ICJ in Gaza genocide suit?

Throughout the week, representatives from 40 countries will testify to the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Israel's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).

The hearings will focus on the question of whether Israel, a signatory to the UN Charter, acted against its commitments in banning UNRWA in November and caused widespread starvation in the Gaza Strip when it banned the entry of aid in March.

Legal affairs correspondent Sarah Ben-Nun joins the Jerusalem Post Studio to discuss what the hearings could mean for Israel and what the implications of a decision could be for Israel.

She also explains the claim that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are in a dire situation due to Israel’s blockade of aid, and talk about the larger case against Israel for alleged genocide, brought forth by South Africa.