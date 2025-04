Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana was interrupted by the bereaved father of Major Dvir Zion Revah during his speech at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad LaBanim on Tuesday.

Ohana attempted to begin his speech with a prayer that Dvir Revah wrote, but his father screamed that Ohana "did not deserve to speak about my son."

Ohana told Mr. Revah that he would only read the prayer with his permission, waiting until it had been received to continue his speech.