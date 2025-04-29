Israel frees Gaza medic who went missing after deadly attack on colleagues - report

Israeli authorities freed a Palestinian emergency responder who went missing in late March when 15 humanitarian workers were killed in Gaza in an incident that drew worldwide condemnation, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

PRCS staff member Asaad Al-Nsasrah went missing after the 15 paramedics and other rescue workers were shot dead on March 23 in three separate shootings at the same location near the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The 15 were buried in a shallow grave, close to their wrecked vehicles, where their bodies were found a week later by officials from the United Nations and the PRCS.

"The occupation forces have just released medic Asaad Al-Nsasrah, who was detained on March 23, 2025, while performing his humanitarian duty during the massacre of medical teams in the Tel Al-Sultan area of Rafah Governorate," PRCS said in a post on X. Palestinians mourn medics, who came under Israeli fire while on a rescue mission, after their bodies were recovered, according to the Red Crescent, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo)

IDF says it killed Hamas, PIJ terrorists

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment.

The military initially said soldiers had opened fire on vehicles that approached their position "suspiciously" in the dark without lights or markings. It said they killed six terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were traveling in Palestinian Red Crescent vehicles.

But video recovered from the mobile phone of one of the dead men and published by the PRCS showed emergency workers in their uniforms and clearly marked ambulances and fire trucks, with their lights on, being fired on by soldiers.

On April 20, the Israeli military said a review into the killing of emergency responders in Gaza found there had been "several professional failures." It said a deputy commander, a reservist who was the field commander, would be dismissed from his position for providing an incomplete and inaccurate report, and added that a commanding officer was to be reprimanded.