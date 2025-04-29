Remembering Eli Kay, a hero made of simple choices

Eli Kay, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel from South Africa, was a hero built from simple things.

Kay immigrated in 2016 to serve in combat and was assigned to Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade. During his time in the military, he lived on Kibbutz Be'erot Yitzhak.

After his murder, Kay was buried at Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem, near the Western Wall, which he loved to visit and previously served as a guide there.

Kay’s family recently planted a new vineyard in the Negev in his honor, located on a farm named after Liran Almosnino, an IDF soldier who fell in battle on October 7. The farm specialises in agricultural therapy, and the prevention and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from military and security-related experiences.

To commemorate Kay, the Jerusalem Municipality placed a memorial plaque in his name in the location of the attack. Memorial ceremony. (credit: Assi Efrati)

“On this Memorial Day, we honor the memory of Eli Kay — a symbol of love for the land, social action, and Zionist spirit. Jerusalem, the city that beat in his heart, now embraces both his memory and his brave family,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said.

“We salute Keteriel Kay, his bereaved brother, who continues his legacy here in Jerusalem, and we commit to keeping Eli’s memory alive and vibrant at the heart of the city forever.”

Keterial Kay carries on his brother’s legacy

“I made Aliyah because of Eli, and we lived near each other in Jerusalem,” Eli’s brother, Keteriel Kay, said. Eli Kay volunteering in the southern fields. (credit: courtesy Kay family)

“Bereavement is with you all the time. The question is how you deal with it — especially when you move to a country you love so much. We are trying to continue Eli’s vision, which is working the land. The goal is for his memory to remain in our hearts and in the heart of the people of Israel forever.”

Keterial Kay reflected on his brother, saying that he wasn't a fairytale hero, or some distant or perfect figure.

“He was a regular guy from South Africa, with a big heart, a love for the people and the land, and a simple decision to live according to his truth,” he said, adding that that was what truly made a hero.

Keterial concluded by saying that every time he walks through the streets of Jerusalem, he is reminded that Being a hero is not some distant dream. It’s a choice that any one of us can make.