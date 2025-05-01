IDF abandons elite Yahalom Unit soldier in Gaza for over 40 minutes

An IDF soldier from the Combata Engineering Corps' elite Yahalom Unit was abandoned within Gaza for over 40 minutes, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Yahalom was operating on tunnels in the Rafah area, when the unit exited the area without him.

For over 40 minutes, the soldier was entirely alone before finding a nearby group of Golani soldiers, the report noted.

An IDF Yahalom soldier (credit: OREN COHEN)

Soldier identified himself to nearby IDF unit to prevent friendly fire

According to the report, the soldier yelled "IDF, IDF' at the Golani soldiers for fear of not being recognized and being shot.

While the incident happened on Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit only approved the publication on Thursday, the Channel 13 report noted.