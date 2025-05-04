Cyprus-Israel gas deal back on agenda despite missile threats

Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides flew to Israel on Sunday to push for the implementation of the agreement between both countries regarding the codevelopment of the Aphrodite gas field, given that there has been little to no progress on the matter for over a decade.

However, Christodoulides was of two minds about whether to continue with his plans following the firing of Houthi missiles from Yemen at Ben-Gurion Airport.

He ultimately decided to go ahead with his plans, as one of the main goals of his visit was to urge for stronger bilateral relations, but his flight was delayed because the airport was temporarily closed.Notably, this is not Christodoulides’ first visit to Israel.

The Jewish state is far from the flavor of the month in Europe, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under stern criticism for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit an area of Ben-Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Christodoulides and Herzog meet after Houthi attack

As Cyprus is a member state of the European Union, and as next year it will take on the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Christodoulides has been censured by some leaders of other European member states for travelling to Israel at this time.

He is also being watched with a baleful eye.

Neighbors, friends, strategic partners. A forward looking discussion with my good friend President @Isaac_Herzog on adressing challenges and creating opportunities for our neighborhood. Cyprus is a reliable, stable, trustworthy partner committed to regional cooperation, pic.twitter.com/w44wMIfwJM — NikosChristodoulides (@Christodulides) May 4, 2025

In Israel, there is also a sensitive issue concerning Shimon Mistriel Aykout, an Israeli who has been detained for nine months for his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar real estate scam and who has received no assistance from the Israeli government.

On top of that, the Turkish occupation of Northern Cyprus has been further exacerbated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Saturday at the opening of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidential Complex declared that Turkey would not engage in trade with the Greek Cypriot region of the island.

It seems that every country in the region is beset with major problems that appear to be inextricable in the current geopolitical climate.

Interestingly, on Sunday afternoon, Christodoulides, just before meeting with President Isaac Herzog, was greeted by a small group of demonstrators holding printed banners as they shouted: “Basic human rights! Free Shimon!”

It is very rare for Herzog to host the presidents of two other countries on the same day. In the morning, he hosted President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador.

He welcomed Christodoulides as the first world leader to set foot in Ben-Gurion Airport after the Houthi ballistic missile attack. By attacking the airport, the Houthi terrorist organization was in violation of international law, and could have seriously affected Israel’s tourist industry, Israel’s economy, and the livelihoods of countless numbers of people, Herzog said.

He also congratulated Cyprus on assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2026 for the second time. Cyprus first held the presidency in 2012.

Herzog also thanked Cyprus for immediately pitching in to help Israel in fighting the wildfires.One of the main things that Israel and Cyprus have in common, Herzog continued, is the need to safeguard security.

“But nothing is more important on Israel’s agenda than bringing the hostages home,” he emphasized. “We can’t just stand by; we have to change the reality.”

Christodoulides voiced his country’s solidarity with Israel, adding that only foreign policies and dialogue “enable us to face challenges together and to take advantage of what the region has to offer.”

Looking forward to Cyprus at the helm of the Council of the EU, he said that Cyprus was planning positive ideas that promised tangible results.

“Our priority is to connect India, the Middle East, and Europe,” Christodoulides said.