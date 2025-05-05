WATCH: Monkeys found in chains and bathrooms: Israel steps up wildlife rescue efforts

Two more monkeys were rescued this week by Israeli authorities in separate raids in the northern towns of Tuba-Zangariyye and Umm al-Fahm, bringing the total number of green vervet monkeys seized in Israel since March to 39.

The first monkey was discovered during a police search of a private home in Tuba-Zangariyye, following a tip that the animal was being kept illegally. Officers from the Northern District found the monkey in dire conditions—confined to a restroom stall, tied with a leash, and showing signs of neglect. Inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority were called to the scene and safely transferred the animal to the Israeli Primate Sanctuary for medical assessment and ongoing care.

In a separate operation, Coastal District police officers from the Umm al-Fahm station, working with Border Police forces, raided suspected criminal targets and found another monkey tied up inside a residential home.

"These are the 38th and 39th green vervet monkeys seized in Israel in just over two months," said a statement from the Nature and Parks Authority, which highlighted growing concerns over the illegal ownership of protected wildlife in the country.

Authorities warn against keeping wildlife as domestic pets

Authorities emphasized that the private keeping of monkeys and other protected species is a serious criminal offense under Israeli law. Beyond its illegality, such captivity poses severe risks to the animals’ well-being. Monkeys require specialized environments and social interaction that private individuals cannot adequately provide, experts say.

“The captivity of sensitive animals like monkeys causes tremendous harm,” the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and Israel Police said in a joint statement. “We urge the public not to purchase or keep wild animals, and to report any suspected illegal wildlife activity.”

Photos released by police show one of the rescued monkeys, designated as Monkey No. 39, shortly after its removal from the home in Tuba-Zangariyye.

The Nature and Parks Authority and police continue to investigate the origins of the animals and work to dismantle networks involved in the illegal trade and abuse of wildlife.