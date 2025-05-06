How the IDF prepared for Israel's counterstrike on Yemen in photos

The IDF struck several terror targets in Yemen on Monday after a Houthi missile landed near Ben-Gurion airport on Sunday morning. An IDF soldier prepares a plane for takeoff on May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Israeli air force deployed 20 fighter jets to carry out the attack, and used around 50 munitions on the targets in a joint attack with US forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and IAF Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar oversaw the strikes at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today at the Air Force command center at the Kirya during the attack on Houthi terrorist regime targets in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/iTX6nrOuSz — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 5, 2025

The Jerusalem Post reported that the joint attack was the sixth Israeli airstrike on the Houthis. The military formally recognized the attack at around 9 p.m. on Monday. IDF officers coordinate strike plans in Yemen at the Kirya on May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

US and Israel cooperate on joint strike

American forces carried out an attack on Sanaa earlier on Monday in coordination with the IDF. This comes after the current US administration told Israeli officials that it would handle strikes on Yemen. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar coordinate efforts on strikes on Yemen on May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A US official told the Post that Washington now understands that Israel must take a more active role in strikes on Yemen.

An IAF fighter pilot sits in the cockpit of a jet waiting to take off on May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"The administration has never vetoed an Israeli strike, but the message was, 'We’re handling it,'" the official said.

"However, Washington now realizes that Israel can no longer remain passive."

“The US military continues its operation against the Houthis, which has included over 1,000 strikes against these terrorists, and we will continue to coordinate with the Israeli government through diplomatic channels," NSC Spokesman James Hewitt told the Post.

The IDF said that Israeli forces targeted the Hodediah port, which is a major source of income for the Houthis. “The Hodeidah seaport is used to transfer Iranian weapons, equipment for military needs, and other terrorist needs.”

“The Houthi terrorist regime has been operating for the past year and a half under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm Israel and its allies, undermine the regional order, and disrupt global freedom of navigation," the IDF statement read.