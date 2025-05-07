Deputy FM Haskel attends Gabon president’s inauguration, strengthens Israel-Africa ties

Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel attended the inauguration ceremony of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema over the weekend, marking a significant step forward in Israel’s ongoing efforts to deepen its ties with African nations.

During her time in Libreville, the deputy minister met with senior members of the Gabonese government, including the vice president, prime minister, and ministers of foreign affairs, justice, as well as the deputy prime minister.

She also met with the deputy archbishop as part of efforts to enhance dialogue with the Christian community and gave several interviews to local media outlets.

Sowing the seeds for cooperation

In her meetings, Haskel and Gabonese officials explored avenues for increased cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development. The deputy minister stressed the importance of countering terrorism and confronting Iran’s growing influence in Africa.

“Israel’s relations with African countries are a strategic asset,” Haskel said. “They are an integral part of our effort to strengthen Israel’s standing internationally and to confront the challenges posed by Iran and terrorist organizations.” MK Sharren Haksel in Gabon. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

She added, “I came to President Nguema’s inauguration to express our commitment to deepening ties with Gabon. I was pleased to see that we have good partners here—friends of Israel—who want to stand with us in various arenas.”

Haskel also called on Gabon and other African nations to support Israel in international forums, especially at the United Nations, emphasizing the need for global solidarity as Israel faces threats on multiple fronts.

President Nguema, who previously met Haskel in Ghana, received an official invitation to visit Israel. Diplomatic efforts to arrange the visit are currently underway.