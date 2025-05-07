Shin Bet, police criticize IDF's disclosure of Nukhba terrorist's identity - report

The IDF's revelation of the identity of the Nukhba terrorist who held hostages in the Gaza Strip and participated in the October 7 massacre harms ongoing investigations and contradicts the gag order, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Police Lahav 433 Cyber Unit argued, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the military disclosed the identity of a Hamas terrorist who took part in the massacre and was responsible for holding hostages who have since been released from Gaza captivity, surrendered to IDF troops operating in Rafah.

The joint Shin Bet and police team reportedly addressed the military, requesting to know why the IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed the identity.

The KAN report further noted that investigators were surprised to see that the face of the terrorist had been revealed since it had been established that Israel would maintain ambiguity with regard to the identity of the Nukhba terrorist it detains. Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre surrender to the IDF, May 6, 2025. (credit: IDF Arabic Spokesperson)

Additional concerns raised by the team were that such a revelation would compromise the testimonies of the released hostages.

Military responds

According to KAN, a source in the military responded to the report, stating a mishap had occurred and that the IDF should coordinate its publications with the relevant investigative authorities.