Independence Day ablaze: Jerusalemites find strength under fire and ash

Independence Day is one of the most anticipated days of the year in Israel.

There are barbecues, performances, parties, and fireworks displays. It is more than a day to commemorate the founding of our country; poignantly on the heels of Remembrance Day, it is a celebration of survival, of enduring yet another year in our ancestral homeland despite the ongoing threats from those who seek our destruction.

For two gap year students, 2025 marked the first time we experienced Independence Day in Israel. We were eager to celebrate with our friends and see some of our favorite artists, such as Eden Hason and Ness and Stilla, performing near where we live in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood.

However, in the shadow of the devastation brought on by the war, we realized it was hard to feel the usual excitement for Independence Day. Nevertheless, we understood the gravity of following the day of our most profound sadness with the day of our greatest joy.

Remembrance Day grounds us in the identity of Israel, honoring those who have fallen, while Independence Day forms the backbone of our national morale, celebrating the resilience and spirit of the Israeli people. The two serve as a reminder that our grief and our pride are intertwined, that it is not enough to simply commemorate those who fought; we must also celebrate what they fought for.

However, suddenly on Wednesday night – just ahead of the transition between Remembrance Day and Independence Day – all became veiled in smoke. Wildfires rage, with firefighters doing their valiant best. (credit: FLASH90)

Fires on Independence Day

Blazes broke out across Israel, surrounding Jerusalem – and the country began to burn. Confusion quickly spread.

The origin of the extensive fires, which have caused widespread damage to the Jerusalem Hills area, remains unclear. Various posts circulated on Telegram encouraging people to intensify the flames, with some reports suggesting links to Hamas.

Authorities continue their investigation, with firefighting teams working to determine the starting points, some of which have proven difficult to access, the N12 news site noted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 18 individuals had been arrested on suspicion of arson. However, police sources told N12 on Thursday that they made only three arrests.

The fires burned through approximately 4,942 acres of land in the Jerusalem Hills and severely damaged Ayalon Canada Park and surrounding forests. Firefighting teams battled the flames alongside forces from the IDF and the Home Front Command.

IQAir recorded the degradation of air quality as the fires spread throughout the country. At one point, Jerusalem was listed as having the worst air quality in the world.

Residents of multiple cities and communities in central Israel were instructed to evacuate. Trains and buses were halted, while parts of major highways, including Highway 1, were temporarily closed, with drivers abandoning their cars in the face of encroaching flames.

All Independence Day ceremonies were canceled throughout the country as per government instruction to prioritize public safety, with citizens instructed to use gas barbecues only. First responders recommended avoiding outdoor activities altogether due to considerable air pollution.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum canceled the rally set to take place in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square on Wednesday night due to the weather conditions.

A rehearsal of the ceremony for Israel’s Independence Day at Mount Herzl was aired on Wednesday evening rather than the event taking place in person.

Walking through Jerusalem felt unsettling. The unusual weather, combined with the deserted streets, was strangely quiet, apocalyptic. We were ready to abandon our plans for celebrating.

Pivoting, as only Israelis can

For some Israelis, the fires only amplified the pain they had been carrying throughout the war. Many relatives of fallen soldiers were prevented from mourning their loved ones as they would have wanted, since access to Mount Herzl was restricted. For several individuals we spoke to, including those in our gap-year program, this Independence Day was an especially difficult one.

The destruction of lovingly planted trees and forests, at a time set aside to appreciate the land, felt unfathomable.

But to our surprise, many Israelis pivoted immediately. Some people hosted smaller barbecues, rescheduled performances, and looked forward to attending parties the next day. And the two of us were able to attend the concerts in Jerusalem we had been so excited about.

The fires were a stark reminder of the volatility that defines life in Israel, where moments of celebration can swiftly be overshadowed by sudden crisis. The day may not have gone as planned, but in the end it became something more profound – the way Israelis were able to adapt gave us a sense of triumph.

Emerging triumphant

Ultimately, this experience reinforced our belief that on Independence Day, we have a moral duty to celebrate. In the wake of so much hardship, it becomes a way of defying those who have tried to destroy us and a means by which to honor those we have lost. Despite disaster, Israel fought to salvage its happiest day – and it succeeded.

In the end, we persevered in celebrating, and we will continue to do so.

This year’s events, though unexpected, reflected the essence of Israeli society – the day was a testament to the resilience of the Israeli people, a tale of overcoming adversity.

Like everything in this country, our joy feels more meaningful because we have to fight for it. Succeeding in honoring our independence this year was more than simply reclaiming a single day of celebration; we managed to prevent the world from extinguishing the very spirit that defines us.