'In Israel, we leave no one behind: Hostages forum says on recovery of missing soldier's body

The recovery of the body of missing IDF soldier Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman from Syria is a reminder of the state's duty to its citizens, the Hostages Families Forum said on Sunday.

It "serves as a powerful moral and national reminder to the prime minister and cabinet members - a proper burial isn't a privilege, but a fundamental duty the state owes to its citizens and soldiers," the statement noted.

"In Israel, we leave no one behind," the forum added.

"We cannot allow ourselves as a society to accept a reality where families wait more than 40 years to be reunited with their loved ones," the statement read.

The forum further called for the return of the 59 hostages held in Gaza captivity. The only viable solution is a comprehensive deal that ends the war and returns everyone. Prime Minister Netanyahu - the decision and power rest with you. Thousands of Israelis call for immediate release of the hostages that are held in Hamas captivity in Gaza, outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv in March. (credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

Recovery of Feldman's body

The military said Feldman's body had been recovered during a complex and secret operation deep in Syria, using precise intelligence information.

Feldman served in the First Lebanon War and has been considered missing in action since 1982.

He fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israel and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action.