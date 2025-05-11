Inside Mossad op. to recover body of missing IDF soldier Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman

The operation to return the body of missing IDF soldier Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman in Syria occurred dozens of kilometers away from the border with Israel, endangering the lives of Mossad assets.

Under the new Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a breakthrough occurred in the operation, which had begun years earlier.

However, the new government was not involved in the operation. Those involved were at the scene multiple times, recovering various samples.

Feldman's body was recovered 43 years after he went missing during the First Lebanon War in 1982.

Feldman fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israel and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action. Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman.

Recovering Sgt. Zachary Baumel's body

In 2019, Israel recovered Sgt. Zachary Baumel, who went missing in action during the same battle.

Baumel’s remains were repatriated via a third country aboard an El Al flight, following an operation by Israeli intelligence agencies.